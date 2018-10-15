Log in
News

Lattice Semiconductor : Schedules 3Q 2018 Results Conference Call

10/15/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), a leading provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions, announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 25, 2018 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fiscal third quarter 2018 and its business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-888-684-5603 or 1-918-398-4852 with conference identification number 6184766. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the live call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2018, by telephone at 1-404-537-3406. To access the replay, use conference identification number 6184766. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is a leader in smart connectivity solutions at the network edge, where the “things” of IoT live. Our low power FPGA and video ASSP products deliver edge intelligence, edge connectivity, and control solutions to the industrial, consumer, communications, compute, and automotive markets. Our unwavering commitment to our global customers enables them to accelerate their innovation, creating an even better and more connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.


© Business Wire 2018
