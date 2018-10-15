Lattice Semiconductor : Schedules 3Q 2018 Results Conference Call

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), a leading provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions, announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 25, 2018 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fiscal third quarter 2018 and its business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-888-684-5603 or 1-918-398-4852 with conference identification number 6184766. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the live call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2018, by telephone at 1-404-537-3406. To access the replay, use conference identification number 6184766. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

