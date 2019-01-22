Lattice Semiconductor : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call

Log in
01/22/2019 | 06:01am EST

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), a leading provider of programmable logic devices, announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2018 conference call on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s financial results and business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-888-684-5603 or 1-918-398-4852 with conference identification number 8287936. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is a leader in low power, small form factor programmable logic devices. Our FPGAs deliver intelligence, connectivity, and control solutions to the industrial, compute, communications, consumer, and automotive markets. Our unwavering commitment to our global customers enables them to accelerate their innovation, creating an even better and more connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedInTwitterFacebookYouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.


© Business Wire 2019
