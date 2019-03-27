Lattice Semiconductor : Simplifies Video Bridging with New CrossLink Reference Design

Allows Embedded Designers to Connect Multiple Video Streams to Application Processors over a Single I/O Channel

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), a leading provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions, today announced the availability of the first in a series of new reference designs featuring the Lattice CrossLink™ FPGA for video bridging applications. The MIPI CSI-2 Camera Aggregator Bridge reference design provides customers with a template combining all necessary IP and software needed to easily add CrossLink-based video bridging solutions to applications using multiple image sensors, including autonomous and ADAS-enabled cars, drones and AR/VR headsets. With CrossLink, customers can consolidate multiple video signals over one I/O port to reduce device size and power consumption.

Many automotive, industrial and consumer applications use multiple image, radar/lidar and other time-of-fight sensors to capture data about their operating environment. All of these sensors require a connection to the device’s application processor (AP), but APs often have a limited number of I/O ports available. Lattice CrossLink MIPI bridging FPGAs combine signals from multiple MIPI CSI-2 compatible sensors into one CSI-2 output thanks to its support for MIPI CSI-2 Virtual Channels, which have the ability to combine data from dissimilar sensor sources into one channel. CrossLink is an ideal video bridging solution for AR/VR headsets and drones, where low power consumption and a small form factor are critical, as well as for smart cars where video bridging can reduce the car’s wire count and cost.

“The Lattice MIPI CSI-2 Camera Aggregator Bridge reference design provides reference code and detailed instructions that complement our software and IP,” said Tom Watzka, Applications Engineer, Lattice Semiconductor. “The new reference design makes it easy for embedded designers to implement a CrossLink video bridging solution to aggregate up to five video signals into a single output stream.”

