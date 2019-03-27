Lattice Semiconductor : Simplifies Video Bridging with New CrossLink Reference Design

Lattice
Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), a leading provider of
customizable smart connectivity solutions, today announced the
availability of the first in a series of new reference designs featuring
the Lattice CrossLink™ FPGA for video bridging applications. The MIPI
CSI-2 Camera Aggregator Bridge reference design provides customers with
a template combining all necessary IP and software needed to easily add
CrossLink-based video bridging solutions to applications using multiple
image sensors, including autonomous and ADAS-enabled cars, drones and
AR/VR headsets. With CrossLink, customers can consolidate multiple video
signals over one I/O port to reduce device size and power consumption.
Many automotive, industrial and consumer applications use multiple
image, radar/lidar and other time-of-fight sensors to capture data about
their operating environment. All of these sensors require a connection
to the device’s application processor (AP), but APs often have a limited
number of I/O ports available. Lattice CrossLink MIPI bridging FPGAs
combine signals from multiple MIPI CSI-2 compatible sensors into one
CSI-2 output thanks to its support for MIPI CSI-2 Virtual Channels,
which have the ability to combine data from dissimilar sensor sources
into one channel. CrossLink is an ideal video bridging solution for
AR/VR headsets and drones, where low power consumption and a small form
factor are critical, as well as for smart cars where video bridging can
reduce the car’s wire count and cost.
“The Lattice MIPI CSI-2 Camera Aggregator Bridge reference design
provides reference code and detailed instructions that complement our
software and IP,” said Tom Watzka, Applications Engineer, Lattice
Semiconductor. “The new reference design makes it easy for embedded
designers to implement a CrossLink video bridging solution to aggregate
up to five video signals into a single output stream.”
The new CrossLink reference designs can be accessed here.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is a leader in low power, small
form factor programmable logic devices. Our FPGAs deliver intelligence,
connectivity, and control solutions to the industrial, compute,
communications, consumer, and automotive markets. Our unwavering
commitment to our global customers enables them to accelerate their
innovation, creating an even better and more connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.
You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat,
Weibo or Youku.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and
specific product designations are either registered trademarks or
trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in
the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner”
does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.
GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are
for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their
respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005088/en/