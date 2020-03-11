Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lattice Semiconductor Corporation    LSCC

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lattice Semiconductor : mVision Solutions Stack for Low Power Embedded Vision Wins Prestigious ‘Best in Show' Award at Embedded World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced the new Lattice mVision™ solutions stack for low power embedded vision design received the prestigious ‘Best in Show’ award at the 2020 Embedded World Exhibition and Conference. The complete solutions stack provides the hardware and software needed to accelerate and simplify the implementation of embedded vision for the industrial, automotive, compute, and consumer markets. The Lattice mVision solutions stack was named ‘Best in Show’ in the Development Tools and Operating Systems category by leading electronics publishing company, Open Systems Media.

Rich Nass, Executive Vice President, Embedded and IoT Brand Manager at Open Systems Media, said, “Our awards are based on a rigorous points system applied to numerous products. Products are scored on attributes such as marketability, tech savviness, low power and efficiency. The new Lattice mVision stack scored well across the board to earn our ‘Best in Show’ award.”

Deepak Boppana, Sr. Director of Segment and Solutions Marketing at Lattice, added, “Our solutions stacks were created to make it quick and simple for customers to implement AI and embedded vision applications in their new or existing Edge product designs. Our low power and reliable FPGA ecosystem is an ideal fit for current and future applications including ADAS systems in cars, edge-inferencing products in smart home platforms, and HMI industrial IoT (IIoT) systems. Industry recognition of the mVision solutions stack’s value proposition is always appreciated. We thank Open Systems Media for acknowledging the mVision stack’s low power consumption and ease-of-use features.”

Key components of the Lattice mVision solutions stack include:

  • Video Interface Platform (VIP) - modular hardware development boards with support for a variety of video and I/O interfaces commonly used in embedded vision applications (including MIPI, LVDS, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, and others). The VIP development boards currently support Lattice FPGAs including CrossLink™, ECP5™ and CrossLink-NX™, based on the Lattice Nexus™ platform.
  • Comprehensive IP Library - the Lattice mVision solutions stack includes a wide selection of ready-to-implement IP cores for interfacing to MIPI and LVDS image sensors, image signal processing pipelines, common connectivity standards like USB and Gigabit Ethernet, and display standards such as HDMI, DisplayPort, and GigE Vision.
  • Lattice FPGA Design Tools​ - the stack supports both of Lattice’s easy-to-use FPGA design tools, Lattice Diamond® and Lattice Radiant®. The tools help accelerate and simplify the programming of Lattice FPGAs by automating many common design tasks.
  • End-to-end Reference Designs​ - to further accelerate system development, Lattice mVision offers complete reference designs for common embedded vision applications including sensor bridging, sensor aggregation, and image processing.
  • Custom Design Services​ - for customers requiring assistance to get their embedded vision systems to market, Lattice has developed a network of design service partners who can support a range of customer needs, from developing individual functional design blocks to complete turn-key solutions.

For more information about the Lattice mVision solutions stack, please visit http://www.latticesemi.com/mvision.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
04:01pLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : mVision Solutions Stack for Low Power Embedded Vision Wi..
BU
03/09LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : to Present at William Blair Technology Conference
AQ
03/06LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Upcoming Webinar on Low Power Embedded Vision Design wit..
AQ
03/06LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : to Present at William Blair Technology Conference
BU
03/05LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Upcoming Webinar on Low Power Embedded Vision Design wit..
BU
02/28LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology Media and Teleco..
AQ
02/27LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom..
BU
02/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : New Lattice mVision Solutions Stack Accelerates Low Powe..
BU
02/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 425 M
EBIT 2020 106 M
Net income 2020 69,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,53x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,97x
Capitalization 2 352 M
Chart LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,29  $
Last Close Price 17,51  $
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Glenn O'Rourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-8.52%2 352
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED1.82%265 496
INTEL CORPORATION-9.81%230 872
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.96%159 781
BROADCOM INC.-16.81%105 018
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.60%104 685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group