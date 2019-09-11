Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lattice Semiconductor Corp    LSCC

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP

(LSCC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lattice Semiconductor : sensAI Empowers AI Innovation at Microsoft Hackathon 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:27pm EDT
sensAI Empowers AI Innovation at Microsoft Hackathon 2019
Posted 09/11/2019 by Abdullah Raouf

Recently, several Lattice team members and I headed up to Redmond, Washington to attend Microsoft's sixth annual global Hackathon. If you're not familiar with this event, it's the world's largest private hackathon event and really something to see. This year Microsoft had 27,000 people participate at either the Redmond campus or one of 45 other venues around the world. Participants spent four intense days sharpening their engineering skills by developing technology-based solutions to real-world challenges.

Lattice was there to sponsor the Sensors Hack, part of the larger Hackathon event focused on potential use cases for AI and sensors. AI can analyze sensor data for use in machine vision applications like face recognition, object tracking, and speech detection, which in turn can improve user experience by delivering new methods for interacting with a device. And the Lattice sensAI™ solution stack is the perfect platform for enabling AI inferencing in a small form factor and at very low power, a major design challenge for always-on devices operating at the network Edge. So we headed to Redmond with complete sensAI development kits for the Sensor Hack participants to experiment with, including iCE40 UltraPlus™ development boards and software tools. Furthermore, at the event we provided onsite technical support and customized sensAI documentation.

We had two goals in mind when we decided to sponsor and attend the Hackathon. First, to familiarize Microsoft's talented team of developers with the capabilities of the sensAI platform. Second, to help Hackathon participants develop sensAI-based solutions that could be used in conjunction with existing Microsoft technologies to enable new customer experiences. Based on the applications created during the Sensors Hack, I'd say those goals were met. We were truly impressed by the solutions the Microsoft teams developed.

Thanks to Microsoft for allowing Lattice to participate. Let's do it again next year!

Share:

Disclaimer

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 00:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
08:27pLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : sensAI Empowers AI Innovation at Microsoft Hackathon 201..
PU
09/10LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Showcases Automotive Functional Safety at Operational Sa..
BU
08/29LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Dealing with Rising Performance Demands at the Edge
PU
08/26LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : to Present at 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
BU
08/22LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : to Present at 2019 Dougherty Institutional Investor Conf..
BU
08/21LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : NEW H3C Selects Lattice Semiconductor FPGA For New Serve..
BU
08/20LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and..
BU
08/14LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR TO HOST WEBINA : “Supporting MIPI in Embedded Vision..
BU
08/06LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Appoints Terese Kemble as Corporate VP, HR
BU
08/02LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 408 M
EBIT 2019 94,7 M
Net income 2019 44,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,9x
P/E ratio 2020 38,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,12x
Capitalization 2 671 M
Chart LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Lattice Semiconductor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,71  $
Last Close Price 20,13  $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP177.17%2 545
INTEL CORPORATION10.42%231 998
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 930
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS34.43%118 607
BROADCOM INC15.79%117 209
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.21%111 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group