LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP

(LSCC)
Lattice Semiconductor : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

05/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that it is scheduled to host investor meetings at Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 4, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer will meet with institutional investors to discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s recent financial results, strategy and outlook.

An audio webcast will be available at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedInTwitterFacebookYouTubeWeChat, Weibo or Youku.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 403 M
EBIT 2019 85,1 M
Net income 2019 44,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,90
P/E ratio 2020 27,46
EV / Sales 2019 3,98x
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
Capitalization 1 604 M
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP73.55%1 604
INTEL CORPORATION-7.16%195 063
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%189 505
BROADCOM INC0.08%100 735
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.21%96 832
NVIDIA CORPORATION5.12%87 288
