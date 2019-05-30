Lattice Semiconductor : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power
programmable leader, announced that it is scheduled to host investor
meetings at Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services
Conference on June 4, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Barclay
Hotel.
Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther,
Chief Financial Officer will meet with institutional investors to
discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s recent financial results, strategy and
outlook.
An audio webcast will be available at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time on the
investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable
leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to
the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial,
automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing
relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers
quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure
and connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.
You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat,
Weibo or Youku.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005045/en/