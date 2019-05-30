Lattice Semiconductor : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that it is scheduled to host investor meetings at Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 4, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer will meet with institutional investors to discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s recent financial results, strategy and outlook.

An audio webcast will be available at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

