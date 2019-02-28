Lattice Semiconductor : to Present at Susquehanna Financial Group's Technology Conference

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), a leading provider of
programmable logic devices, announced that it is scheduled to host
investor meetings at the Susquehanna Financial Group’s Technology
Conference on March 12, 2019 at the Omni Berkshire Place New York.
Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Esam Elashmawi, Chief
Marketing and Strategy Officer will meet with institutional investors to
discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s recent financial results, strategy and
outlook.
