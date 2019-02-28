Lattice Semiconductor : to Present at Susquehanna Financial Group's Technology Conference

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), a leading provider of programmable logic devices, announced that it is scheduled to host investor meetings at the Susquehanna Financial Group’s Technology Conference on March 12, 2019 at the Omni Berkshire Place New York.

Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Esam Elashmawi, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer will meet with institutional investors to discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s recent financial results, strategy and outlook.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is a leader in low power, small form factor programmable logic devices. Our FPGAs deliver intelligence, connectivity, and control solutions to the industrial, compute, communications, consumer, and automotive markets. Our unwavering commitment to our global customers enables them to accelerate their innovation, creating an even better and more connected world.

