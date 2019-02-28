Log in
Lattice Semiconductor : to Present at Susquehanna Financial Group's Technology Conference

02/28/2019

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), a leading provider of programmable logic devices, announced that it is scheduled to host investor meetings at the Susquehanna Financial Group’s Technology Conference on March 12, 2019 at the Omni Berkshire Place New York.

Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Esam Elashmawi, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer will meet with institutional investors to discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s recent financial results, strategy and outlook.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is a leader in low power, small form factor programmable logic devices. Our FPGAs deliver intelligence, connectivity, and control solutions to the industrial, compute, communications, consumer, and automotive markets. Our unwavering commitment to our global customers enables them to accelerate their innovation, creating an even better and more connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedInTwitterFacebookYouTubeWeChatWeibo or Youku.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 80,5 M
Net income 2019 42,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 43,21
P/E ratio 2020 28,30
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,68x
Capitalization 1 567 M
Chart LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Lattice Semiconductor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,2 $
Spread / Average Target -7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP74.86%1 567
INTEL CORPORATION13.42%239 420
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%201 228
BROADCOM INC6.77%107 538
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.51%99 207
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.68%94 178
