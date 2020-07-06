Log in
Dividend payment ex-date of AS “Latvijas Gāze”

07/06/2020 | 01:45am EDT

AS “Latvijas Gāze” (GZE1R, ISIN code LV0000100899) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on July 9, 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is July 8, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to the dividends.

AS “Latvijas Gāze” will pay dividend 0.44 EUR per share on July 10, 2020.


The JSC "Latvijas Gāze" confirms that:


- the profit paid in dividends was earned after January 1, 2018;

- no conditions permitting the JSC "Latvijas Gāze" to reduce the corporate income tax base under Section 13 of the Corporate Income Tax Law have been applied.


Additional information:

Madara Ventere
Head of Finance and accounting division
Phone: + (371) 67 369 281
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv


www.lg.lv

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
