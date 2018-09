Igor Fedorov

Born in Leningrad on 4 April 1965

EDUCATION

2006 2005 1987

St. Petersburg International Management Institute, Master of Business Administration

St. Petersburg State Academy of Service and Economics, specializing in Economics and Management at the enterprise in the service sector St. Petersburg State University, Program of the Law

CAREER

Since 2013 2013 - 2017

ПАО "Газпром", Member of the Board of Directors, Head of the Department

ООО "Газпром комплектация" (earlier - ООО "Газкомплектимпэкс"), Director General

MANDATES

АO "РЭП Холдинг", Member of the Board of Directors

South Stream Transport B.V., Member of the Board of Directors

ОАО "Газпром трансгаз Беларусь", Member of the Board of Directors

АO «Система транзитных газопроводов «ЕВРОПОЛ ГАЗ», Member of the Supervisory Board

ПАО «Газпром нефть», Member of the Board of Directors ООО «Лазурная», Member of the Board of Directors

АО «Молдовагаз», Member of the Supervisory Board

Gazprom Holding Coöperatie U.A., Chairman of the Supervisory Board АО «Газпром-Медиа Холдинг», Member of the Board of Directors

Does not own shares of AS Latvijas Gāze