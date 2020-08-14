Launch Tech : POLL RESULT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING AND CHANGE IN DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

深 圳 市 元 征 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

LAUNCH TECH COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2488)

POLL RESULT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

AND CHANGE IN DIRECTOR

Poll result of the SGM, H Shareholders Class Meeting and Domestic Shares Class Meeting

The Board announces that the poll result of the resolution as set out in the notice of the SGM on 27 July 2020 by way of poll at the SGM is as follows:

The ordinary resolution in relation to immediate early termination of Mr. Xia Hui's non-executive director contract was passed at the SGM.

Reference is made to the circular made by the Company dated 27 July 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to the Proposed immediate early termination of Mr. Xia Hui's non-executive director contract. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise specified herein.

POLL RESULT OF THE SGM

The SGM was held at 10th Floor, R&D Block, Launch Industrial Park, No. 4012 North of Wuhe Road, Banxue Street, Longgang District, Shenzhen, the PRC on 14 August 2020.

As at the date of the SGM, the registered and issued share capital of the Company was RMB432,216,600 which was divided into 178,656,600 H Shares and 253,560,000 Domestic Shares. The total number of