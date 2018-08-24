Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Laura Ashley Holdings plc    ALY   GB0000533728

LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC (ALY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Laura Ashley : 24th August 2018 - Sale of property in Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

[ ] 2008

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

24 August 2018

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (the "Company" or "Laura Ashley") 
Sale of Property in Singapore



Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Further to the Company's announcement dated 22 August 2018 in connection with the proposed disposal through its wholly-ownedsubsidiary, Laura Ashley (Asia) Pte Ltd, of its commercial property in Singapore located atNo 29, New Industrial Road ("Property"), to SB (29NIR) Investment PTE.Ltd, ("Disposal"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has today published a circular containing further details of the Disposal (the "Circular"). The Circular also includes a notice convening the General Meetingto be held on 16 October 2018 at Corus Hotel Kuala Lumpur, JalanAmpang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 5.30 p.m. (Malaysian time) with video conference facility available to members of the Company at Corus Hotel Hyde Park, Lancaster Gate, London W23LGat 10.30 a.m. (UK time) or as soon thereafter the conclusion or adjournment of the Company's annual general meeting, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution in relation to the Disposal.

The Circular will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.lauraashley.com.

Enquiries:

KC Ng / Seán Anglim

Laura Ashley

020 7880 5100

Anita Scott / Helen Smith

Brunswick

020 7404 5959

Marc Milmo / Catherine Leftley

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

020 7894 7000

John Stephan / Susan Jarram

BDO

020 7486 5888

Disclaimer

Laura Ashley Holdings plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 13:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC
03:42pLAURA ASHLEY : 24th August 2018 - Sale of property in Singapore
PU
07/30LAURA ASHLEY : 30th July 2018 - Directorate Change
PU
05/09LAURA ASHLEY : 9th May 2018 - LSE Announcement - Change of Auditor
PU
02/09LAURA ASHLEY : 9th February 2018 - Board Appointment
PU
02/02LAURA ASHLEY : 2nd February 2018 - Update on Laura Ashley Japan
PU
2017LAURA ASHLEY : 23rd August 2017 - Chairman's Statement June 2017
PU
2017LAURA ASHLEY : 10th August 2017 - Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Direc..
PU
2017LAURA ASHLEY : Letter of Resignation from Auditor 18 April 2017
PU
2017LAURA ASHLEY : 27th April 2017 - Change of Auditor
PU
2017LAURA ASHLEY : 19th April 2017 - Resignation of Company Director
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Chart LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Laura Ashley Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,09  GBP
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwan Cheong Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kay Peng Khoo Chairman
Nick Kaloyirou Joint Chief Operating Officer
Seán Anglim Co-COO, Executive Director & Finance Director
David Ralph Walton Masters Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC-29.23%50
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD0.18%16 760
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.21.10%6 062
RH83.48%3 422
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-15.37%2 618
AT HOME GROUP INC20.96%2 180
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.