Laura Ashley : 24th August 2018 - Sale of property in Singapore

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
24 August 2018
Laura Ashley Holdings plc (the "Company" or "Laura Ashley")
Sale of Property in Singapore
Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting
Further to the Company's announcement dated 22 August 2018 in connection with the proposed disposal through its wholly-ownedsubsidiary, Laura Ashley (Asia) Pte Ltd, of its commercial property in Singapore located atNo 29, New Industrial Road ("Property"), to SB (29NIR) Investment PTE.Ltd, ("Disposal"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has today published a circular containing further details of the Disposal (the "Circular"). The Circular also includes a notice convening the General Meetingto be held on 16 October 2018 at Corus Hotel Kuala Lumpur, JalanAmpang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 5.30 p.m. (Malaysian time) with video conference facility available to members of the Company at Corus Hotel Hyde Park, Lancaster Gate, London W23LGat 10.30 a.m. (UK time) or as soon thereafter the conclusion or adjournment of the Company's annual general meeting, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution in relation to the Disposal.
The Circular will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.lauraashley.com.
Enquiries:
|
KC Ng / Seán Anglim
|
|
Laura Ashley
|
|
020 7880 5100
|
Anita Scott / Helen Smith
|
|
Brunswick
|
|
020 7404 5959
|
Marc Milmo / Catherine Leftley
|
|
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
|
|
020 7894 7000
|
John Stephan / Susan Jarram
|
|
BDO
|
|
020 7486 5888
