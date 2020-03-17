Log in
LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC

LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC

(ALY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/17 07:15:00 am
0.305 GBp   -68.86%
07:31aLAURA ASHLEY : Retailer Laura Ashley goes under as virus hits, shares plummet
RE
06:36aLAURA ASHLEY : Intention to appoint administrators
PU
03/16LAURA ASHLEY : Director appointment and resignations
PU
News 
News

Laura Ashley : Retailer Laura Ashley goes under as virus hits, shares plummet

03/17/2020 | 07:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past Laura Ashley store in Kiev

Laura Ashley said on Tuesday it intends to appoint administrators as the coronavirus outbreak has had an immediate and significant impact on the UK retailer's performance, sending its shares down more than 64%.

British retailers have faced challenges in the past few years and Laura Ashley, a favourite of late Princess Diana in its 1980s heyday, has seen sales fall, store closures, weakness at its home furnishings business and a worsening consumer mood.

The company said it is in advanced talks for third-party debt funding but it would not be able to draw down additional funds from lenders in time. Its largest shareholder, MUI Asia, will not be able to provide financial support either.

The clothing and furnishing retailer is the latest in a list of brands considered the mainstay of British shopping scene to go under. House of Fraser and department store chain Debenhams have also been placed in administration.

Trading in the business for seven weeks to March 13 improved by 24% compared to last year but the pandemic has kept many shoppers away.

Laura Ashley intends to appoint Robert Lewis and Zelf Hussain as administrators and said it was not certain whether there would be any surplus assets available for shareholders of the company.

Shares in the company, which will be suspended, had fallen to 0.03 pence by 1108 GMT.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 253 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 1,00 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,03x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 7,10 M
Chart LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Laura Ashley Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Katharine Poulter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boo Yeow Khoo Non-Executive Chairman
Sagar Mavani Chief Financial Officer
Kwan Cheong Ng Non-Executive Director
Jane Rapley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC-67.19%9
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.83%13 949
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-38.15%2 756
DUNELM GROUP PLC-32.05%1 950
RH-42.33%1 786
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-57.86%754
