Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Laura Ashley Holdings plc    ALY   GB0000533728

LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC

(ALY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Laura Ashley : posts 10 million pound loss as furniture sales sag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past Laura Ashley store in Kiev

(Reuters) - Clothing and furnishing retailer Laura Ashley swung to an almost 10 million pound pretax loss for the full year ending in June, hit by poor performance of its home furnishings business and a fall in online sales.

The company posted a loss before tax and exceptional items of 9.8 million pounds, compared with a profit of 5.6 million pounds in the same period a year-ago.

The company, which issued two profit warnings earlier this year, said total UK retail sales fell to 222.9 million pounds from 236 million pounds a year ago, hurt by six store closures and "considerable market uncertainty".

"The last twelve months have proved to be a difficult trading period for the Group and indeed for the retail sector as a whole," Chairman Andrew Khoo said in a statement.

He said weak consumer confidence had been one driver of the 10.1% fall in furniture sales, but said the company remained confident of its product range and would introduce more contemporary styles in the months ahead.

The company closed six stores and opened one last year and it plans to open two more and close five to seven in the UK this year.

Named for the Welsh designer who founded the company in the 1950s, Laura Ashley was a favourite of Princess Diana in its 1980s heyday, but has struggled to stay relevant in recent years as its floral, frilled and ruffles-heavy outfits fell out of fashion.

There have been signs of a resurgence in interest in its styles this year, however, and like-for-like sales in its fashion business rose 9.2% in the period.

The company said trading had been in line with management's expectations for the seven weeks to Aug. 17.

It did not recommend a dividend for the period.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC
03:02aLAURA ASHLEY : posts 10 million pound loss as furniture sales sag
RE
04/25Fashion retailer Laura Ashley hits life-low after another results warning
RE
03/22LAURA ASHLEY : Flacks drops plans to bid for Laura Ashley
RE
02/26LAURA ASHLEY : Britain's Laura Ashley dismisses unsolicited offer from Flacks
RE
02/25LAURA ASHLEY : Flacks Group evaluating possible deal to buy Britain's Laura Ashl..
RE
02/20LAURA ASHLEY : Fashion retailer Laura Ashley sees full-year results below market..
RE
2018LAURA ASHLEY : 17th October 2018 - Results of General Meeting held seeking appro..
PU
2018LAURA ASHLEY : 28th September 2018 - Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
2018LAURA ASHLEY : 24th August 2018 - Sale of property in Singapore
PU
2018LAURA ASHLEY : 30th July 2018 - Directorate Change
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 239 M
EBIT 2019 -0,10 M
Net income 2019 -2,60 M
Finance 2019 0,40 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,11x
P/E ratio 2020 2,62x
EV / Sales2019 0,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,04x
Capitalization 13,3 M
Chart LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Laura Ashley Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1,83  GBp
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 173%
Spread / Lowest Target 173%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwan Cheong Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boo Yeow Khoo Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Kaloyirou Joint Chief Operating Officer
Sean Thomas Anglim Co-COO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Nyen Faat Wong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAURA ASHLEY HOLDINGS PLC-43.44%16
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD12.64%15 975
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.29.75%5 086
RH20.64%2 610
DUNELM GROUP PLC60.81%2 126
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-29.59%962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group