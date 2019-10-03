B the Change: Laureate Programs inspire social mobility and boost social entrepreneurship

In September, six of our students attended B Lab's 2019 Champions Retreat as student ambassadors, representing Laureate International Universities and our mission to provide quality education to change societies and the world. In a new blog post, How This B Corp Provides Access to Education as a Force for Good, B Lab details the experience of these social entrepreneurs.

Christian Cullen, a civil engineering student at Instituto Profesional AIEP, left the business world after 10 years, realizing he needed to work toward his purpose: addressing housing inequality in Chile.

João Fernandes, an international relations major from Centro Universitário IBMR in Rio, is undergoing a one-year fellowship with Laureate's Global Affairs team, serving and inspiring his peers to become social changemakers.

Barbara Marinho, a fifth-year medical student at Universidade Potiguar (UnP) in Natal, Brazil, was inspired to pursue a career in medicine when she was very young, after losing her sister to Glioblastoma Multiforme, the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

Lisa Mestres, studying international business at Universidad Privada del Norte (UPN), volunteers as an English teacher for children in underprivileged communities in Peru. She also stays active with volunteer work at different organizations at UPN and in her community.

Angelica Moncada is an MBA in marketing and international business student at UNITEC in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. After her own experiences as a Cancer survivor, she founded Club Amor, a local nonprofit that supports children through their cancer treatments in a public hospital in Tegucigalpa.

Gabriella Saporiti, studying for her MBA at Universidad del Valle de Mexico (UVM), runs a small jewelry business and is on a mission to hire women in Mexico City, providing them with skills and training as a way to address the wage gap.

These students, as well as initiatives such as the social entrepreneur-led Voices for Social Change short course, reflect Laureate's commitment to help societies realize their potential and provide change makers with the right tools to create social change. Laureate is a Certified B Corporation and 2019 Best for the World Customers and Governance honoree.

