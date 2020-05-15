Laurent-Perrier: Press release: Financial calendar of the Laurent-Perrier Group

Laurent-Perrier Tours-sur-Marne, May 15, 2020
Financial calendar
of the Laurent-Perrier Group
In the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, the new financial calendar of the Laurent-Perrier Group concerning its closing of accounts on March 31, 2020, is as follows:
- Publication of the 2019-2020 annual results: Friday, July 3, 2020
- SFAF presentation: Friday, July 3, 2020
- General Meeting: Thursday, September 24, 2020
Laurent-Perrier is one of the few family groups of champagne houses listed on the French stock exchange dedicated exclusively to champagne and focused on the premium segment. It offers a broad range of products renowned for their quality, around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.
|ISIN code: FR 0006864484
Bloomberg: LPE FP
Reuters: LPER.PA
|Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. It is part of the
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 and
Euronext® FAMILY BUSINESS indices.
|Olivier DUMAS
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22
|Patrice KIRSCH
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22
The financial information of the Laurent-Perrier Group can be consulted on the website:
www.finance-groupelp.com