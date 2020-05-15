Log in
Laurent-Perrier: Press release: Financial calendar of the Laurent-Perrier Group

05/15/2020 | 01:00am EDT


Laurent-Perrier                                                Tours-sur-Marne, May 15, 2020

                                                            

Press release:
Financial calendar
of the Laurent-Perrier Group

In the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, the new financial calendar of the Laurent-Perrier Group concerning its closing of accounts on March 31, 2020, is as follows:

  • Publication of the 2019-2020 annual results:            Friday, July 3, 2020
  • SFAF presentation:                                                   Friday, July 3, 2020
  • General Meeting:                                                       Thursday, September 24, 2020

Laurent-Perrier is one of the few family groups of champagne houses listed on the French stock exchange dedicated exclusively to champagne and focused on the premium segment. It offers a broad range of products renowned for their quality, around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484

Bloomberg: LPE FP

Reuters: LPER.PA		Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. It is part of the
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 and
Euronext® FAMILY BUSINESS indices.

 


Olivier DUMAS
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22

 

 		Patrice KIRSCH
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22

 

The financial information of the Laurent-Perrier Group can be consulted on the website:
www.finance-groupelp.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 250 M
EBIT 2020 43,2 M
Net income 2020 25,8 M
Debt 2020 276 M
Yield 2020 1,46%
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,94x
EV / Sales2021 3,00x
Capitalization 458 M
Chart LAURENT-PERRIER
Duration : Period :
Laurent-Perrier Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAURENT-PERRIER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 82,50  €
Last Close Price 77,40  €
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandra Pereyre de Nonancourt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stéphanie Meneux de Nonancourt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stephane Dalyac Chairman-Management Board
Maurice de Kervénoaël Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claude de Nonancourt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAURENT-PERRIER-11.44%495
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-18.14%29 871
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-1.42%4 591
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-1.65%1 094
C&C GROUP PLC-55.57%681
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-0.49%617
