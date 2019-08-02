Law Debenture : Half-year report circulated to shareholders

THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION p.l.c.
Fifth Floor
100 Wood Street
London
EC2V 7EX
2019 Half Yearly Report
A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for public inspection at:
www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
The 2019 Half Yearly Report, which has been circulated to shareholders today, is also available for download from the Corporation's website at:
https://www.lawdebenture.com/investment-trust/financial-statements/annual-reports-and-half-yearly-reports/
Law Debenture Corporate Services Limited
2 August 2019
Contact: Ian Bowden 020 7696 5285
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. is registered in England at the above address, company registration number 30397. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21
Disclaimer
The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 12:14:10 UTC