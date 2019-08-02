Log in
Law Debenture : Half-year report circulated to shareholders

08/02/2019 | 08:15am EDT

THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION p.l.c.

Fifth Floor

100 Wood Street

London

EC2V 7EX

2019 Half Yearly Report

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for public inspection at:

www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The 2019 Half Yearly Report, which has been circulated to shareholders today, is also available for download from the Corporation's website at:

https://www.lawdebenture.com/investment-trust/financial-statements/annual-reports-and-half-yearly-reports/

Law Debenture Corporate Services Limited

2 August 2019

Contact: Ian Bowden 020 7696 5285

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. is registered in England at the above address, company registration number 30397. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 12:14:10 UTC
