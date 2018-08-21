Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses on 17 August 2018was 692.03pence per share (ex income) and 698.21pence per share (cum income), which excludes the proposed 2018 interim dividend of 6.00p. With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 670.58pence per share (ex income) and 676.76pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 17 August 2018was 614.00pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 7 September 2018 to holders on the register at the record date of 10 August 2018.

