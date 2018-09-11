Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses on 07 September 2018was 681.12pence per share (ex income) and 689.96pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 661.09pence per share (ex income) and 669.93pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 07 September 2018was 616.00pence per share.

