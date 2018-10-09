Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Law Debenture Corporation plc    LWDB   GB0031429219

LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC (LWDB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 08:18am CEST

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses on 05 October 2018 was 677.56pence per share (ex income) and 687.38pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 660.87pence per share (ex income) and 670.69pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 05 October 2018was 592.00 pence per share.

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:17:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION
08:18aLAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
10/04LAW DEBENTURE : Amendment to Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update
PU
10/02LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update
PU
09/25LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
09/18LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
09/14LAW DEBENTURE : Trust Corporation p.l.c. v Ukraine - Update
PU
09/12LAW DEBENTURE : LawDeb appointed to Clara-Pensions' independent governing board
PU
09/11LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
09/07LAW DEBENTURE : hires new Director of Sales and Business Development
PU
09/04LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2013 -
EBIT 2013 10,1 M
Net income 2013 -
Debt 2013 -
Yield 2013 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
P/E ratio 2014
Capi. / Sales 2013 0
Capi. / Sales 2014 0
Capitalization 691 M
Chart LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Law Debenture Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Hingley Chairman
Robert John Laing Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Bridgeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Nicholas Bond Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC-7.15%906
CITIC LTD4.42%43 522
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD-1.17%5 302
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED45.31%4 987
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 320
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD5.97%3 673
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.