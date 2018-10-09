Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses on 05 October 2018 was 677.56pence per share (ex income) and 687.38pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 660.87pence per share (ex income) and 670.69pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 05 October 2018was 592.00 pence per share.

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21