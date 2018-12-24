Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses on 21 December 2018was 614.38pence per share (ex income) and 627.61pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 596.53pence per share (ex income) and 609.76pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 21 December 2018was 546.00pence per share.

