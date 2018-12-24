Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

Log in
12/24/2018 | 04:35pm CET

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses on 21 December 2018was 614.38pence per share (ex income) and 627.61pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 596.53pence per share (ex income) and 609.76pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 21 December 2018was 546.00pence per share.

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 15:34:02 UTC
