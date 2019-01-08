Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its preliminary unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses* on 31 December 2018was 619.63pence per share (ex income) and 634.16pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 601.07pence per share (ex income) and 615.60pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 31 December 2018was 540.00pence per share.

In accordance with listing rule 15.6.8, The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that it has no investments in other UK listed investment companies that require to be disclosed. Its top ten holdings, including all holdings with a value greater than 5% of the Corporation's gross assets as at 31 December 2018are set out below.

Top 10 Holdings

The top 10 holdings in the investment portfolio as at 31 December 2018were:

Rank Name of Holding % of portfolio (excl. cash) 1. Royal Dutch Shell 4.41 2. GlaxoSmithKline 2.59 3. HSBC 2.57 4. BP 2.40 5. Rio Tinto 2.11 6. Rolls Royce 2.06 7. Stewart Investors Pacific 2.03 8. Prudential 1.98 9. Relx 1.83 10. Hiscox 1.81

Geographical Split of investment portfolio

Region % of portfolio UK 63 Europe 7 North America 9 Japan 1 Other Pacific 4 Other 1 Cash and Fixed Interest 15 TOTAL 100

* The IPS fair value is the value that has been applied consistently since the most recent formal valuation at 30 June 2018. The fair value at 31 December 2018 is still being calculated and will be published as part of our audited results. This along with other year end adjustments will result in a slightly different year end NAV in our Annual Report and Accounts to that which is published today.

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21