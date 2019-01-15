Log in
Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

0
01/15/2019 | 02:34am EST

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses* on 11 January 2019was 643.43pence per share (ex income) and 657.96pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 624.92pence per share (ex income) and 639.45pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 11 January 2019was 570.00pence per share.

* The IPS fair value is the value that has been applied consistently since the most recent formal valuation at 30 June 2018. The fair value at 31 December 2018 is still being calculated and will be published as part of our annual results.

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 07:33:01 UTC
