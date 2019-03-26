Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses on 22 March 2019was 652.29pence per share (ex income) and 654.24pence per share (cum income), which excludes the proposed 2018 final dividend of 12.90p. With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 626.86pence per share (ex income) and 628.81pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 22 March 2019was 576.00pence per share. The final dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on 18 April 2019 to holders on the register at the record date of 15 March 2019.

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21