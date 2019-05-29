Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses on 24 May 2019was 658.40pence per share (ex income) and 665.97pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 633.01pence per share (ex income) and 640.58pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 24 May 2019was 598.00pence per share.

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21