LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC

(LWDB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/25 03:00:38 am
591.86 GBp   -0.02%
02:46aLAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
06/18LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
06/11LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
News 
News

Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

06/25/2019 | 02:46am EDT

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses on 21 June 2019was 673.31pence per share (ex income) and 684.72pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 645.24pence per share (ex income) and 656.64pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 21 June 2019was 586.00pence per share.

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 06:45:26 UTC
