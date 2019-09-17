Log in
LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC

(LWDB)
Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

09/17/2019 | 02:47am EDT

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS business on 13 September 2019was 674.90pence per share (ex income) and 690.41pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 644.18pence per share (ex income) and 659.69pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 13 September 2019was 590.00pence per share.

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:46:03 UTC
