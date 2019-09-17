Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS business on 13 September 2019was 674.90pence per share (ex income) and 690.41pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 644.18pence per share (ex income) and 659.69pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 13 September 2019was 590.00pence per share.

