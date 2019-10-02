Log in
LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC

Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

10/02/2019 | 02:38am EDT

Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS business on 30 September 2019was 672.16pence per share (ex income) and 689.19pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 638.19pence per share (ex income) and 655.23pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 30 September 2019was 590.00pence per share.

In accordance with listing rule 15.6.8, The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that it has no investments in other UK listed investment companies that require to be disclosed. Its top ten holdings, including all holdings with a value greater than 5% of the Corporation's gross assets as at 30 September 2019are set out below.

Top 10 Holdings

The top 10 holdings in the investment portfolio as at 30 September 2019were:

Rank

Name of Holding

% of portfolio (excl. cash)

1.

Royal Dutch Shell

3.93

2.

GlaxoSmithKline

3.44

3.

BP

2.17

4.

HSBC

2.16

5.

Rio Tinto

2.07

6.

Johnson Service

1.95

7.

Relx

1.90

8.

Prudential

1.81

9.

Rolls Royce

1.72

10.

AstraZeneca

1.71

Geographical Split of investment portfolio

Region

% of portfolio

UK

72

Europe

8

North America

7

Japan

1

Other Pacific

1

Other

1

Cash and Fixed Interest

10

TOTAL

100

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:37:11 UTC
