Law Debenture : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update

Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS business on 31 August 2019was 652.59pence per share (ex income) and 668.11pence per share (cum income), which excludes the 2019 interim dividend of 6.6p. With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 618.05pence per share (ex income) and 633.57pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 31 August 2019was 566.00pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 6 September 2019 to holders on the register at the record date of 9 August 2019.

In accordance with listing rule 15.6.8, The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that it has no investments in other UK listed investment companies that require to be disclosed. Its top ten holdings, including all holdings with a value greater than 5% of the Corporation's gross assets as at 31 August 2019are set out below.

Top 10 Holdings

The top 10 holdings in the investment portfolio as at 31 August 2019were:

Rank Name of Holding % of portfolio (excl. cash) 1. Royal Dutch Shell 3.82 2. GlaxoSmithKline 3.47 3. BP 2.16 4. HSBC 2.11 5. Rio Tinto 2.10 6. Relx 1.99 7. Johnson Service 1.97 8. AstraZeneca 1.77 9. Prudential 1.73 10. Rolls Royce 1.72

Geographical Split of investment portfolio

Region % of portfolio UK 70 Europe 8 North America 8 Japan 1 Other Pacific 2 Other 1 Cash and Fixed Interest 10 TOTAL 100

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21