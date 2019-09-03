Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Law Debenture Corporation plc    LWDB   GB0031429219

LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC

(LWDB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/03 03:18:22 am
573 GBp   -0.17%
02:50aLAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update
PU
08/20LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
08/08LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Debenture : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 02:50am EDT

Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS business on 31 August 2019was 652.59pence per share (ex income) and 668.11pence per share (cum income), which excludes the 2019 interim dividend of 6.6p. With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 618.05pence per share (ex income) and 633.57pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 31 August 2019was 566.00pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 6 September 2019 to holders on the register at the record date of 9 August 2019.

In accordance with listing rule 15.6.8, The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that it has no investments in other UK listed investment companies that require to be disclosed. Its top ten holdings, including all holdings with a value greater than 5% of the Corporation's gross assets as at 31 August 2019are set out below.

Top 10 Holdings

The top 10 holdings in the investment portfolio as at 31 August 2019were:

Rank

Name of Holding

% of portfolio (excl. cash)

1.

Royal Dutch Shell

3.82

2.

GlaxoSmithKline

3.47

3.

BP

2.16

4.

HSBC

2.11

5.

Rio Tinto

2.10

6.

Relx

1.99

7.

Johnson Service

1.97

8.

AstraZeneca

1.77

9.

Prudential

1.73

10.

Rolls Royce

1.72

Geographical Split of investment portfolio

Region

% of portfolio

UK

70

Europe

8

North America

8

Japan

1

Other Pacific

2

Other

1

Cash and Fixed Interest

10

TOTAL

100

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION
02:50aLAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update
PU
08/20LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
08/08LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/02LAW DEBENTURE : Half-year report circulated to shareholders
PU
08/02LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update
PU
07/16LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
07/09LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
07/03LAW DEBENTURE : Block Listing Interim Review
PU
07/02LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update
PU
06/25LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
More news
Chart LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Law Debenture Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Hingley Chairman
Katie Thorpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Laing Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Bridgeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC6.30%818
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 276
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD10.68%4 813
REC LTD18.09%3 982
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.38%3 867
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD-11.68%3 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group