Lawfinance : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from SOL

Washington H. Soul Pattinson
and Company Limited
ABN 49 000 002 728
Level 14, 151 Clarence Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
GPO Box 479 Sydney NSW 2001 T: (02) 9210 7070 F: (02) 9210 7077
24 February 2020
The Company Secretary
LawFinance Limited
Level 16, 56 Pitt Street,
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Jagger
Notice of ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
We enclose Corporations Act 2001 Form 605, Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder, lodged today with the Australian Securities Exchange.
Yours faithfully
I.D. Bloodworth
Company Secretary
605page 1/2 15 July 2001
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
LAW Finance (ASX: LAW)
ACN/ARSN
ACN 088 749 008
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (WHSP)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ACN 000 002 728
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
21/02/2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
06/01/2020
The previous notice was dated
06/01/2020
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class (6) and
Person's voted
change
relevant interest
change (4)
given in relation to
number of
affected
02/01/20
Additional
Dilution of
N/A
Ordinary Shares
N/A
Shares Issued
Interest
21/02/20
Additional
Dilution of
N/A
Ordinary Shares
N/A
Shares Issued
Interest
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
WHSP
Level 14, 151 Clarence Street Mall, Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
print name Ian David Bloodworth
capacity Company Secretary
sign here
date 24/02/2020
605
page 2/2
15 July 2001
