Lawfinance : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from SOL

We enclose Corporations Act 2001 Form 605, Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder, lodged today with the Australian Securities Exchange.

Notice of ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme LAW Finance (ASX: LAW) ACN/ARSN ACN 088 749 008 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (WHSP) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 000 002 728

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 21/02/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 06/01/2020 The previous notice was dated 06/01/2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class (6) and Person's voted change relevant interest change (4) given in relation to number of affected changed change (5) securities affected 02/01/20 Additional Dilution of N/A Ordinary Shares N/A Shares Issued Interest 21/02/20 Additional Dilution of N/A Ordinary Shares N/A Shares Issued Interest

Name Address WHSP Level 14, 151 Clarence Street Mall, Sydney NSW 2000

