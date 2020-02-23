Log in
Lawfinance : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from SOL

02/23/2020 | 08:49pm EST

Washington H. Soul Pattinson

and Company Limited

ABN 49 000 002 728

Level 14, 151 Clarence Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 479 Sydney NSW 2001 T: (02) 9210 7070 F: (02) 9210 7077

24 February 2020

The Company Secretary

LawFinance Limited

Level 16, 56 Pitt Street,

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Jagger

Notice of ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

We enclose Corporations Act 2001 Form 605, Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder, lodged today with the Australian Securities Exchange.

Yours faithfully

I.D. Bloodworth

Company Secretary

605page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

LAW Finance (ASX: LAW)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 088 749 008

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (WHSP)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 000 002 728

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

21/02/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

06/01/2020

The previous notice was dated

06/01/2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's voted

change

relevant interest

change (4)

given in relation to

number of

affected

changed

change (5)

securities affected

02/01/20

Additional

Dilution of

N/A

Ordinary Shares

N/A

Shares Issued

Interest

21/02/20

Additional

Dilution of

N/A

Ordinary Shares

N/A

Shares Issued

Interest

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

WHSP

Level 14, 151 Clarence Street Mall, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name Ian David Bloodworth

capacity Company Secretary

sign here

date 24/02/2020

605

page 2/2

15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Lawfinance Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 01:48:02 UTC
