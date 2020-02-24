Lawfinance : Change in substantial holding - Form 604

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) 59,556,153 10.60% 148,256,139 16.61%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and Person's votes change relevant interest change (6) given in relation number of affected changed to change (7) securities affected 21/02/20 Lucerne Composite Fund Participation in Entitlement Offer $5,676,799.10 88,699,986 88,699,986

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: