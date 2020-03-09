Lawfinance : EGM Presentation

This Presentation is provided by LawFinance Limited (the Group).
You should not rely upon anything in this presentation and/or any information obtained from the Group, its Directors or their associates in deciding whether or not to seek to participate in the shares of the Group. This is not an offer to subscribe for securities in the Group.
The Presentation may contain quantitative statements of anticipated future performance such as projections, forecasts, calculations, forward-looking statements or estimates all of which are based on certain assumptions (Forward Looking Statements).
The Forward Looking Statements may involve subjective judgements and are based on a large number of assumptions and are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of the Group and may not prove to be correct.
No representation or warranty is made that any Forward Looking Statements will be achieved, or occur, or that the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable or the financial calculations from which they have been derived are correct. Actual future events may vary significantly from the Forward Looking Statements.
Each Recipient should undertake its own independent review of the Forward Looking Statements, including the assumptions on which they are based and the financial calculations from which they are derived.
March 2020
LawFinance EGM
2
Highlights
FY19 loss improved 96% to US$0.4M. This is a favourable outcome in light of the current accounting methodology which impact much of the economic return to the Group (from Originations) not yet apparent in the P&L Statement.
Net Assets improved 10% to US$19.8M. This has been a transformational year for the Company as management focused on the operational challenges of integrating and operationally improving.
Cash on hand improved 56% to US5.8M. This is a strong cash position for the Company to take advantage of the exciting growth opportunities in the US market.
Capital reorganisation results in debt reduction of US$34M (if resolutions approved).
FY19 Results will be discussed in detail at the up coming Annual General Meeting to be held in late April 2020.
Year to December (US$'000)
FY19
FY18
Cash
5,777
3,696
Accounts Receivable
99,632
99,321
Goodwill
40,504
40,539
Intangibles
8,040
8,784
Other
12,665
8,220
Total Assets
166,618
160,560
Liabilities
9,323
11,649
Accounts Payable
Borrowings
134,958
130,722
Other
2,548
215
Total Liabilities
146,829
142,586
Net Assets
19,789
17,974
Please note that FY19 amounts are based on the unaudited preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019
March 2020
LawFinance EGM
3
Operating Divisions
A US market leader in the personal injury medical receivables financing industry. Funding medical bills, where the not-at-fault accident victim's insurance claim has not been settled and is subject to litigation.
An Australian market leader in funding ofout-of-pocket expenses (disbursements) for law firms. Repayment for the disbursements funded is not contingent on the outcome of the case.
Inrun-off - Funding of all fees and disbursements associated with large scale litigation. Funding agreements signed with plaintiff to share success of outcome.
National Health Finance (NHF)
JustKapital Finance (JKF)
Litigation Funding (Australia)
Funding medical bills through liens
Funding expert reports
Cases externally financed
Remove burdensome administration
Funding other out of pocket
Cases expected to complete in
for medical practitioners
expenses
FY2020
Expected Realisation1: US$85.0m
Expected Realisation1: US$27.8m
Expected Proceeds: US$14.0m
1. As at 31 December 2019. This value is not reflected in the carrying value on the balance sheet.
March 2020
LawFinance EGM
4
Proven management team to repeat past success
JustKapital Finance
Deployed fully integrated end to end Netsuite system
Corporatised target business post acquisition
Introduced robust processes and procedures
Developed targeted marketing plan for go-market strategy
Rollout of business across the country
Reduced cost of capital from 13.5% to 8.7%
300% growth in book of receivables post acquisition
National Health Finance
Deployed fully integrated end to end Netsuite system
Corporatised target business post acquisition
Introduced robust processes and procedures
Developed targeted marketing plan for go-market strategy
Currently operates in 21 states
Cost of capital is currently 13% plus a 1% undrawn line fee
Targeted growth plan underway
March 2020
LawFinance EGM
5
Key Performance Indicators
(US$m)
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Cash Collections
5.7
5.1
5.3
6.5
5.7
USA
Australia
2.5
2.0
2.4
2.8
3.1
Total
8.2
7.1
7.7
9.3
8.8
0.0
0.0
Originations
FY19 $32.9
4.9
7.1
5.8
6.0
6.4
USA
Australia
2.2
1.8
1.9
2.1
1.6
Total
7.1
8.9
7.7
8.2
8.0
0.0
0.0
Net Receivables - Expected Future Cash Collections
FY19 $32.8
USA
96.0
105.3
102.1
98.6
85.0
Australia
27.1
27.9
28.0
27.5
27.8
Total
123.1
133.2
130.1
126.1
112.8
0.0
0.0
Change in Net Receivables
USA
96.0
9.3
-3.2
-3.5
-13.6
Australia
0.2
0.8
0.1
-0.5
0.4
Total
96.2
10.1
-3.1
-4.0
-13.2
0.0
0.0
Deferred profit (reported half yearly)
USA
20.4
23.2
21.9
Australia
5.8
5.3
5.0
Total
26.2
28.4
26.9
0.0
FX (AUD/USD)
0.7058
0.7087
0.7013
0.6754
0.6999
0.0000
0.0000
Due to the challenges of providing a P&L that accurately reflects the economics of the business while we await the profit recognition under AASB 9 tocatch-up, management will be providing updates on the key performance indicators of the operations.
Deferred Profit is an internal measure and reflects the profit that has been earned but not yet recognised through the P&L. This figure will include Fair Value adjustments, which removes the reduction in the profit from the time value of money to give the actual profit which will flow through the P&L in future years.
Net Receivable is equal to the gross receivable/claim amount less discounts, time value of money, write offs and credit risk. The net amount receivable is the amount we expect to collect over time. This value is not reflected in the carrying value on the balance sheet.
The reduction in this last quarter stems from the write-off of US$18 million of NHF "Back Book" receivables due to conservative collectability assumptions. The write-off was offset by a US$22.1 million reduction in NHF Vendor loans. The Back Book now comprises only 43% of the Company's total Net Receivables.
March 2020
LawFinance EGM
6
Update on waiver from ASX Listing Rule 6.23.3 in relation to change of Warrant terms
Warrants Issued to Syndicated Acquisition Lenders and NHF Vendors:
In connection with the Company's acquisition of NHF, the Company issued 452,743,636 Warrants. The Warrants were issued to various lenders, otherwise known as the Syndicated Acquisition Lenders as well as the NHF Vendors, including Mr Wattel.
As part of the capital reorganisation arrangements announced by the Company, the Company has agreed to vary the Warrants issued to the Syndicated Acquisition Lenders and the NHF Vendors as follows:
Each Warrant entitles the Warrantholder to acquire one (1) fully paid ordinary share upon payment to the Company of A$0.10 per Warrant (Exercise Price) (the previous Exercise price was A$0.14 per Warrant); and
The Warrants may be exercised at any time prior to 8 November 2023 (previous expiry date was prior to 28 September 2022).
In order to put the above amendments to Shareholders, the Company has sought a waiver from ASX Listing Rule 6.23.3.
If the waiver is granted, the Company intends to include the resolutions to vary the terms of the Warrants in this year's Annual General Meeting which is expected to be held in late April 2020.