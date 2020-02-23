Lawfinance : Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder from BKW

Please find attached a Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder of LawFinance Limited. The technical relevant interest that Brickworks Limited had in the company arose as a result of its 39.4% shareholding in Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX: SOL).

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme LawFinance Limited (LAW) ACN/ARSN ACN 088 749 008 1. Details of substantial holder Name BRICKWORKS LIMITED and its subsidiaries ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 000 028 526 The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 21 / 02 / 2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 06 / 01 / 2020 The previous notice was dated 06 / 01 / 2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose relevant interest Nature of change Consideration Class and number of Person's voted change changed given in relation securities affected affected to change Brickworks Limited (see Note 1 Additional Shares below) This relevant interest arises 02 / 01 / 2020 due to Brickworks Limited's 39.4% Issued - Dilution of N / A Ordinary shares N / A shareholding in Washington H. Soul Interest Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP) 21 / 02 / 2020 " " N / A Ordinary shares N / A

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Brickworks Limited 738-780 Wallgrove Rd Horsley Park NSW 2175 WHSP Level 14, 151 Clarence Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name Susan Leppinus Capacity Company Secretary

sign here

Date 24 February 2020

NOTE 1: The relevant interest that Brickworks Limited (Brickworks) held in LawFinance Limited (Company) arose by virtue of the operation of the provisions of section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act. That section provides that a person will be deemed to hold a relevant interest in any securities that a body corporate has a relevant interest in where the person's voting power in that body corporate is above 20%. Brickworks has voting power in Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP) of 39.4%. As such, Brickworks is deemed to have a relevant interest in securities of the Company that WHSP has a relevant interest in. Brickworks has had voting power in WHSP above 20% since 1972.