Lawfinance : Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder from BKW

02/23/2020 | 11:24pm EST

24 February 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Attention: ASX Market Announcements

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir / Madam

Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

  • LawFinance Limited (ASX: LAW)

Please find attached a Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder of LawFinance Limited. The technical relevant interest that Brickworks Limited had in the company arose as a result of its 39.4% shareholding in Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX: SOL).

Yours faithfully

BRICKWORKS LIMITED

SUSAN LEPPINUS

COMPANY SECRETARY

Brickworks Limited

T

+61

(2)

9830 7800

ABN 17 000 028 526

F

+61

(2)

9830 1328

738 - 780 Wallgrove Road, Horsley Park NSW 2175

info@brickworks.com.au

PO Box 6550, Wetherill Park NSW 1851

brickworks.com.au

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

LawFinance Limited (LAW)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 088 749 008

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

BRICKWORKS LIMITED and its subsidiaries

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

000 028 526

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

21 / 02 / 2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

06 / 01 / 2020

The previous notice was dated

06 / 01 / 2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's voted

change

changed

given in relation

securities affected

affected

to change

Brickworks Limited (see Note 1

Additional Shares

below) This relevant interest arises

02 / 01 / 2020

due to Brickworks Limited's 39.4%

Issued - Dilution of

N / A

Ordinary shares

N / A

shareholding in Washington H. Soul

Interest

Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP)

21 / 02 / 2020

"

"

N / A

Ordinary shares

N / A

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Brickworks Limited

738-780 Wallgrove Rd Horsley Park NSW 2175

WHSP

Level 14, 151 Clarence Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Susan Leppinus

Capacity Company Secretary

sign here

Date 24 February 2020

NOTE 1: The relevant interest that Brickworks Limited (Brickworks) held in LawFinance Limited (Company) arose by virtue of the operation of the provisions of section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act. That section provides that a person will be deemed to hold a relevant interest in any securities that a body corporate has a relevant interest in where the person's voting power in that body corporate is above 20%. Brickworks has voting power in Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP) of 39.4%. As such, Brickworks is deemed to have a relevant interest in securities of the Company that WHSP has a relevant interest in. Brickworks has had voting power in WHSP above 20% since 1972.

Disclaimer

Lawfinance Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 04:23:05 UTC
