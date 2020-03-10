Log in
LAWFINANCE LTD

(JKL)
No quotes available
-- AUD   0.00%
01:15aLAWFINANCE : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03/09LAWFINANCE : EGM Presentation
PU
02/28LAWFINANCE : Market Update
PU
Lawfinance : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

03/10/2020 | 01:15am EDT

10 March 2020

ASX Announcement (ASX:LAW)

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

LawFinance Limited (ASX:LAW) (Company) is pleased to advise that shareholders of the Company passed all Resolutions described in the Notice of Meeting dated 7 February 2020 at the Extraordinary General Meeting held today at 2:00pm (AEDT), by way of a poll by the requisite majority.

Details of the resolutions and their results are attached.

Authorised by:

Diane Jones

Chief Executive Officer

For media enquiries:

For investor enquiries:

Sascha Moore

Diane Jones

Director

Chief Executive Officer

Create Design & Marketing

LawFinance Limited

Tel: +61 2 9697 9122

Tel: +61 2 9696 0220

Email: sascha@createdesign.com.au

Email: diane.jones@lawfinance.com.au

Level 16, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

T +61 (0) 2 9696 0220 | E enquiries@lawfinance.com.au | W lawfinance.com.au

Disclosure of Proxy Votes

LawFinance Limited

Automic

GPO Box 5193, Sydney, NSW 2001

Extraordinary General Meeting

P 1300 288 664 (aus) or +61 (0)2 9698 5414 (world)

Tuesday, 10 March 2020

F +61 (0)2 8583 3040 E hello@automic.com.au

ABN 27 152 260 814

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the following information is provided in relation to resolutions put to members at the meeting.

Proxy Votes

Poll Results (if applicable)

Decided by

Total Number

of Proxy Votes

PROXY'S

Resolution

Show of

exercisable by

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Hands (S)

DISCRETION

proxies validly

or Poll (P)

appointed

1 Approval of Issue of Shares on the

P

133,186,766

133,036,766

0

0

150,000

146,229,983

0

0

Conversion of the Convertible Bonds to

99.89%

0.00%

0.11%

100.00%

0.00%

Non-Related Parties

2 Approval of Issue of Shares on the

P

128,883,752

128,733,752

0

0

150,000

141,926,969

0

0

Conversion of the Convertible Bonds to

99.88%

0.00%

0.12%

100.00%

0.00%

Related Party

3 Approval of Issue of Options to David

P

133,042,659

128,892,659

4,000,000

144,107

150,000

142,085,876

4,000,000

144,107

Wattel

96.88%

3.01%

0.11%

97.26%

2.74%

4 Approval of Issue of Options to Mark

P

133,042,659

128,892,659

4,000,000

144,107

150,000

142,085,876

4,000,000

144,107

Siegel

96.88%

3.01%

0.11%

97.26%

2.74%

5 Approval of Issue of Capitalising

P

113,186,765

112,936,765

100,000

0

150,000

126,129,982

100,000

0

Converting Notes

99.78%

0.09%

0.13%

99.92%

0.08%

Disclaimer

Lawfinance Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 05:08:04 UTC
