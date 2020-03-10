Lawfinance : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

10 March 2020

ASX Announcement (ASX:LAW)

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

LawFinance Limited (ASX:LAW) (Company) is pleased to advise that shareholders of the Company passed all Resolutions described in the Notice of Meeting dated 7 February 2020 at the Extraordinary General Meeting held today at 2:00pm (AEDT), by way of a poll by the requisite majority.

Details of the resolutions and their results are attached.

Authorised by:

Diane Jones

Chief Executive Officer

