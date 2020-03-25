Lawson : Announcement of personnel changes

Log in
03/25/2020 | 10:18pm EDT

Lawson, Inc. announced the following executive personnel changes, which were unanimously approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 25, 2020. Nominated changes to Members of the Board and Corporate Auditors will become effective following the adoption of resolutions at the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 27, 2020.

■ Personnel changes
(effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 27, 2020)
At the General Meeting of Shareholders, provided that a partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation is approved and the number of Corporate Auditors increases, the number of the Corporate Auditors will increase to five including two new nominated Corporate Auditors, in order to strengthen the audit system.

Members of the Board

Nomination for a new Member of the Board

Current Position: Associate Professor,
School of International Corporate Strategy,
Hitotsubashi University Business School

Retiring Member of the Board

Current Position: Professor,
School of International Corporate Strategy,
Hitotsubashi University Business School

Corporate Auditors

Nomination for new Corporate Auditors

Current Position: Executive Management Officer
- Compliance & Risk Management
- Human Resources
Current Position: Representative, C.P.A.,
SHIBA Accounting Service Office

Retiring Corporate Auditor

Current Position: Standing Corporate Auditor

Members of the Board

New Position: Member of the Board
Senior Executive Managing Officer,
Division Director of Corporate Strategy and Planning Division
- Human Resources
Current Position: Member of the Board
Senior Executive Managing Officer,
Division Director of Corporate Strategy and Planning Division

Senior Vice President

New Position: Senior Executive Managing Officer,
- Corporate Communications Office
- Compliance & Risk Management
- Human Resources (Deputy in charge)
Current Position: Senior Executive Managing Officer,
- Corporate Communications Office
- Human Resources (Deputy in charge)

Reference:

Member of the Board and Coporate Auditors (effective as of May 27, 2020)

President and CEO
Representative Director
Chairman of the Board 		Sadanobu Takemasu
Member of the Board Katsuyuki Imada
Member of the Board Satoshi Nakaniwa
Member of the Board Yutaka Kyoya
Member of the Board Keiko Hayashi
Member of the Board Kazunori Nishio
Member of the Board Miki Iwamura
Member of the Board Satoko Suzuki

* Members of the Board(outside) / the independent officers will be Keiko Hayashi, Miki Iwamura, and Satoko Suzuki.

Standing Corporate Auditor Masakatsu Gonai
Standing Corporate Auditor Shuichi Imagawa
Corporate Auditor Eiko Tsujiyama
Corporate Auditor Yuko Gomi
Corporate Auditor Keiko Yoshida

* Corporate Auditors (outside) / the independent officers will be Eiko Tsujiyama, Yuko Gomi, and Keiko Yoshida.

Disclaimer

Lawson Inc. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 02:17:08 UTC
