Lawson : Announcement of personnel changes

Lawson, Inc. announced the following executive personnel changes, which were unanimously approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 25, 2020. Nominated changes to Members of the Board and Corporate Auditors will become effective following the adoption of resolutions at the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 27, 2020.

■ Personnel changes

(effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 27, 2020)

At the General Meeting of Shareholders, provided that a partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation is approved and the number of Corporate Auditors increases, the number of the Corporate Auditors will increase to five including two new nominated Corporate Auditors, in order to strengthen the audit system.

Members of the Board Nomination for a new Member of the Board Current Position: Associate Professor,

School of International Corporate Strategy,

Hitotsubashi University Business School Retiring Member of the Board Current Position: Professor,

School of International Corporate Strategy,

Hitotsubashi University Business School

Corporate Auditors Nomination for new Corporate Auditors Current Position: Executive Management Officer

- Compliance & Risk Management

- Human Resources Current Position: Representative, C.P.A.,

SHIBA Accounting Service Office Retiring Corporate Auditor Current Position: Standing Corporate Auditor

Members of the Board New Position: Member of the Board

Senior Executive Managing Officer,

Division Director of Corporate Strategy and Planning Division

- Human Resources Current Position: Member of the Board

Senior Executive Managing Officer,

Division Director of Corporate Strategy and Planning Division

Senior Vice President New Position: Senior Executive Managing Officer,

- Corporate Communications Office

- Compliance & Risk Management

- Human Resources (Deputy in charge) Current Position: Senior Executive Managing Officer,

- Corporate Communications Office

- Human Resources (Deputy in charge)