Lawson : Announcement of personnel changes

Lawson, Inc. announced the following executive personnel changes, which were unanimously approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 25, 2020. Nominated changes to Members of the Board and Corporate Auditors will become effective following the adoption of resolutions at the 45th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 27, 2020.
■ Personnel changes
(effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 27, 2020)
At the General Meeting of Shareholders, provided that a partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation is approved and the number of Corporate Auditors increases, the number of the Corporate Auditors will increase to five including two new nominated Corporate Auditors, in order to strengthen the audit system.
Members of the Board
Nomination for a new Member of the Board
Current Position:
Associate Professor,
School of International Corporate Strategy,
Hitotsubashi University Business School
Retiring Member of the Board
Current Position:
Professor,
School of International Corporate Strategy,
Hitotsubashi University Business School