LAWSON, INC.

Lawson : Revises Earnings Forecasts

10/07/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Lawson, Inc. has revised its earnings forecasts for the first six months of fiscal 2019 ending February 29, 2020, based on recent business trends. The previous forecasts were announced on April 11, 2019.

1. Revision to Earnings Forecasts for the First Six Months of Fiscal 2019 (March 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019)

2. Reasons for Revision

During the first half of fiscal 2019, earnings forecasts were revised upwards due to the favorable performance of consolidated subsidiaries and a review of some expected costs for the store closure of the first half to be accounted in the second half.
There is no change to the consolidated earnings forecast for the full year. We will notify promptly if it becomes necessary to revise our earnings forecast.

(Note) The above forecasts are based on information currently available to the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As such, actual results may differ materially from those forecasts.

Disclaimer

Lawson Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:46:01 UTC
