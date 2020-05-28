Log in
Lawson : (Revision) Notice Concerning Partial Revision to Flash Report on the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020

05/28/2020 | 03:33am EDT

[Translation] May 28, 2020

To whom it may concern

Company name: Lawson, Inc.

Representative: Sadanobu Takemasu

President and CEO, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board

(Code No.: 2651 Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section))

Contact: Tomoki Takanishi

Deputy Senior Vice President,

Finance Administration Division Director TEL: +81-3-5435-2773

(Revision) Notice Concerning Partial Revision to Flash Report on the Consolidated Financial

Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020

Lawson, Inc. hereby announces some revisions to its consolidated financial statements (Japanese standards) for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, which were released on April 9, 2020.

Reason for the revisions

From the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, the Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" in the Segment Information section of the Flash Report on the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020. However, as the segment assets by reportable segment for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2019 were presented in figures prior to the application of the amended standard, we hereby correct the figures to retrospectively apply the amended standard.

Revisions

[Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese Standards) for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020] Page 32

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Segment Information),
    3. Information on net sales, and profit or loss by reportable segment Before revisions
    Previous fiscal year (From March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)

Adjustments

Total

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Segment assets

99,499

1,342,490

After revisions

Previous fiscal year (From March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)

Adjustments

Total

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Segment assets

99,660

1,342,329

Disclaimer

Lawson Inc. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 07:32:10 UTC
