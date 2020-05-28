Lawson : (Revision) Notice Concerning Partial Revision to Flash Report on the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020

[Translation] May 28, 2020

(Revision) Notice Concerning Partial Revision to Flash Report on the Consolidated Financial

Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020

Lawson, Inc. hereby announces some revisions to its consolidated financial statements (Japanese standards) for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, which were released on April 9, 2020.

・Reason for the revisions

From the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, the Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" in the Segment Information section of the Flash Report on the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020. However, as the segment assets by reportable segment for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2019 were presented in figures prior to the application of the amended standard, we hereby correct the figures to retrospectively apply the amended standard.

・Revisions

[Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese Standards) for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020] Page 32

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Segment Information),

3. Information on net sales, and profit or loss by reportable segment ＜ Before revisions ＞

Previous fiscal year (From March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)

Adjustments Total (Note 2) (Note 3) Segment assets △99,499 1,342,490

＜After revisions＞

Previous fiscal year (From March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)