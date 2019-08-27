Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Lawson Inc    2651   JP3982100004

LAWSON INC

(2651)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Eats, Japan convenience store Lawson form delivery tie-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 04:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO - Uber Eats workers wait for orders in central Kiev

TOKYO (Reuters) - Uber Eats and Japanese convenience store chain Lawson on Tuesday announced a delivery partnership in central Tokyo, seeking to capitalize on growing demand for quick home delivery of food and everyday items.

Lawson said it will start selling around 100 products including bento boxes, fried chicken and tissue paper through Uber Eats starting on Thursday, initially for users near its stores in Shinjuku and Shinagawa before a later expansion.

The country's third-biggest convenience store, which currently does not offer an online delivery service, said the next three months will be an experimental phase, during which it will study sales data before considering a broader launch.

Uber Eats' delivery bikes and scooters are an increasingly common sight in Tokyo even as its parent Uber Technologies' ride-hailing service is still banned in Japan.

Uber will not reveal user numbers, but says it now has partnerships with 10,000 restaurants in Japan, including the multiple stores of chains such as McDonald's and KFC, compared with 150 when it started in 2016.

The move also comes as Lawson and bigger rivals 7-Eleven and FamilyMart face a slowdown after years of expansion, with analysts citing saturation, competition from discount drugstores and a shrinking labor force.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.58% 2414 End-of-day quote.-82.38%
KFC HOLDINGS JAPAN LTD 1.42% 2147 End-of-day quote.8.65%
LAWSON INC -1.11% 5330 End-of-day quote.-21.50%
MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY JAPAN LTD -0.20% 5010 End-of-day quote.10.84%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.41% 3649 End-of-day quote.-23.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAWSON INC
04:12aUber Eats, Japan convenience store Lawson form delivery tie-up
RE
07/12Nikkei edges up as Fast Retailing jumps; Yaskawa's earnings drag on machinery..
RE
07/11Nikkei flat; Yaskawa's weak earnings drag on machinery stocks
RE
05/17Seven-Eleven, Lawson to discount foods close to expiry to cut waste
AQ
04/08LAWSON INC : annual earnings release
02/26LAWSON INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/06UPDATE1 : Lawson franchise stores found to have falsified food expiration times
AQ
02/06LAWSON : apologizes for franchisee who falsified food expiration times
AQ
01/21Japan convenience stores to ban adult magazines ahead of Olympics
AQ
01/11Nikkei gains on strong Wall Street; Olympus jumps
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 721 B
EBIT 2020 60 358 M
Net income 2020 18 620 M
Debt 2020 226 B
Yield 2020 2,81%
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,95x
Capitalization 533 B
Chart LAWSON INC
Duration : Period :
Lawson Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAWSON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5 208,33  JPY
Last Close Price 5 330,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sadanobu Takemasu President & Representative Director
Satoshi Nakaniwa CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Katsuyuki Imada Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Emi Osono Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Kyoya Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAWSON INC-21.50%5 032
WALMART INC.20.23%316 389
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC16.68%33 626
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 107
CARREFOUR3.69%13 677
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD24.90%13 261
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group