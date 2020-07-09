Log in
LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.

(LAWS)
Lawson Products, Inc. : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/09/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) (“Lawson” or the “Company"), a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020, pre-market. The Company will hold a conference call to review second quarter results beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator on the day of the call. If you pre-register, you will be given a passcode to identify the Lawson call and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register please go to:

http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=13704650&linkSecurityString=c2427c362

Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may join on the day of the call by dialing 1-877-737-7051 (domestic); or 1-201-689-8878 (international) and reference Lawson Products. You may access streaming audio of the call through the events calendar on the Investor Relations page of Lawson’s website https://www.lawsonproducts.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through August 31, 2020. Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 1-877-481-4010; international callers should dial 1-919-882-2331. The PIN access number for the replay is 35110#. You can also access the webcast replay on the Investor Relations page of Lawson’s website through August 31, 2020.

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson Managed Inventory and the Company’s problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

Lawson Products ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

For additional information, please visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com/ or https://www.kent-automotive.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 326 M - -
Net income 2020 26,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 270 M 270 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 770
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lawson Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 44,00 $
Last Close Price 30,01 $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. DeCata President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Bryan King Chairman
Ronald J. Knutson CFO, Treasurer, Controller & Executive VP
Kevin Hoople Chief Information Officer
Lee S. Hillman Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.-42.40%270
FASTENAL COMPANY16.43%24 643
DIPLOMA PLC-8.60%2 634
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.88%2 359
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-2.18%1 682
NOW INC.-24.91%923
