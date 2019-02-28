Lawson Products : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

7.0% Sales Increase for the Quarter Drives Diluted EPS of $0.28
Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) (“Lawson” or the "Company"),
a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today
announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.
“The fourth quarter ended with a strong sales increase of 7.0% resulting
in full year sales growth to over 14%. Reported operating income
improved to $4.1 million for the quarter, up significantly over $0.2
million a year ago. 2018 was a very strong year for the company in both
sales and operating income driven by leveraging the investments that
we’ve made over the past several years. I’m very encouraged with these
results and anticipate that we’ll continue generating incremental
earnings with our existing growth strategy,” said Michael DeCata,
president and chief executive officer.
“Our 2018 growth was achieved through broad-based demand within the
Lawson segment in all customer and product categories, a full year of
The Bolt Supply House included in our results and the completion of our
sixth acquisition in three years at the beginning of the quarter. We
continue to leverage the infrastructure investments to position us to
increase EBITDA and free cash flows at an accelerated rate over our
sales increase. We are confident that our future growth will generate
improved operating results and margins enhanced by accretive
acquisitions," said DeCata.
Highlights
Sales of $86.3 million in the quarter, up 7.0%. Full year sales
increase of 14.3% to $349.6 million.
Lawson MRO segment average daily sales increased 5.6% in 4Q18,
primarily due to a 5.4% improvement in sales rep productivity
Operating income of $4.1 million in the quarter compared to operating
income of $0.2 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted non-GAAP
EBITDA, excluding stock based compensation, severance and other
non-recurring charges, of $5.1 million for the quarter compared to
$3.0 million a year ago quarter. (See reconciliation in Table 2).
Full year operating income of $9.2 million. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA
improvement of $9.4 million or 59% to $25.2 million as compared to
2017. (See reconciliation in Table 2)
Net income of $2.6 million or $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter.
On a full year basis, adjusted net income of $13.0 million or $1.39
per diluted share compared to $0.45 in 2017 (See reconciliation in
Table 3)
Cash flows from operating activities of $20.3 million in 2018,
including $10.1 million in 4Q18, compared to $7.2 million for all of
2017
Completed the acquisition of Dallas-based Screw Products, Inc. on
October 1, 2018
4Q 2018 Summary Financial Highlights
($ in millions)
4Q18
4Q17
Change
Net Sales
$86.3
$80.6
7.0%
Average Daily Net Sales
$1.414
$1.322
7.0%
Reported Operating Income
$4.1
$0.2
NM
Adjusted Operating Income (1)
$3.3
$1.2
175.0%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$5.1
$3.0
70.0%
Margin (1)
5.9%
3.7%
+220 bps
(1) Excludes the impact of stock-based compensation,
acquisition costs, impairment costs, real estate gains, environmental
accrual and severance. (See reconciliation in Table 2)
Fourth Quarter Results
Net sales increased 7.0% to $86.3 million for the fourth quarter versus
$80.6 million for the same period a year ago. Average daily sales grew
to $1.414 million in the recent quarter compared with $1.322 million a
year earlier. Both quarters had 61 selling days. Sales per rep per day
generated by the Lawson MRO segment increased 5.4% over the fourth
quarter of 2017. The growth in sales was primarily due to improved
demand across all Lawson MRO customer categories, a 12% increase at The
Bolt Supply House as well as the inclusion of $0.6 million from Screw
Products which was acquired at the beginning of the fourth quarter of
2018.
Reported fourth quarter gross profit was $46.1 million, or 53.4% of
sales. The fourth quarter gross margin was negatively impacted as a
result of adopting Accounting Standards Codification 606 ("ASC 606") on
January 1, 2018, which required the reclassification of $4.4 million of
selling expenses in this year’s fourth quarter as a reduction of gross
margin. Excluding the adoption of ASC 606, consolidated gross profit as
a percentage of sales was 58.5% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared
to 58.3% a year ago. (See Table 1) The Lawson MRO segment gross profit,
excluding Bolt Supply and Screw Products, was 61.2% for the fourth
quarter compared to 59.9% a year ago quarter.
Selling expenses decreased to $21.5 million from $25.1 million a year
ago. The decrease in selling expenses reflects the reclassification of
$4.4 million of expenses now reported within gross profit. Selling
expenses as a percent of sales decreased to 24.9% from 31.1% from a year
ago, primarily due to the adoption of the new revenue recognition
standard. Excluding the reclassification of selling expenses to gross
profit in the fourth quarter, selling expenses were 30.0% of sales
further evidencing the leveraging of these expenses over a higher sales
base.
The Company continues to efficiently manage its overall operating cost
structure. General and administrative expenses decreased to $20.5
million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from $21.7 million in the prior
year fourth quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower
stock-based compensation of $1.6 million as a portion of the stock-based
compensation expense varies with the Company stock price and lower
acquisition costs.
Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $4.1 million compared
to $0.2 million a year ago. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA was $5.1 million in
the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $3.0 million a year ago. (See
reconciliation in Table 2)
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.6 million, or $0.28 per
diluted share compared to income of $20.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted
share, for the same period a year ago which included a one-time tax
benefit of $20.4 million primarily from re-establishing our U.S.
deferred tax assets and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Adjusted net income, excluding the one-time tax benefit in 2017 and
other non-recurring adjustments, improved by $1.6 million or $0.17 per
diluted share for the quarter. (See reconciliation in Table 3)
For the full year, operating income was $9.2 million, including a charge
for stock-based compensation of $7.5 million as a result of the increase
in the Company stock price as well as other non-recurring charges of
$1.7 million in the aggregate. The Company’s adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA
was $25.2 million for 2018, an improvement of $9.4 million over 2017
levels. (See reconciliation in Table 2)
Cash Position and Cash Flow
During the quarter, the Company generated cash flows from operating
activities of $10.1 million driven by improved earnings and effective
management of its working capital. For the full year, the Company
generated $20.3 million of cash flows from operating activities. At
December 31, 2018, the Company had a positive cash position, net of
borrowings, of $1.9 million compared to borrowings, net of cash, of $9.3
million a year ago.
-TABLES FOLLOW-
Lawson Products, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Product revenue
$
76,460
$
80,633
$
310,204
$
305,907
Service revenue
9,806
—
39,433
—
Net revenue
86,266
80,633
349,637
305,907
Product cost of goods sold
35,826
33,640
145,493
122,889
Service cost
4,357
—
14,604
—
Gross profit
46,083
46,993
189,540
183,018
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
21,523
25,061
87,642
98,025
General & administrative expenses
20,475
21,689
92,688
80,479
Total SG&A
41,998
46,750
180,330
178,504
Gain on sale of property
—
—
—
(5,422
)
Operating expenses
41,998
46,750
180,330
173,082
Operating income
4,085
243
9,210
9,936
Interest expense
(254
)
(229
)
(1,009
)
(622
)
Other (expenses) income, net
(1,018
)
(173
)
(1,338
)
780
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,813
(159
)
6,863
10,094
Income tax (benefit) expense
213
(20,396
)
649
(19,594
)
Net income
$
2,600
$
20,237
$
6,214
$
29,688
Basic income per share of common stock
$
0.29
$
2.28
$
0.70
$
3.25
Diluted income per share of common stock
$
0.28
$
2.21
$
0.67
$
3.25
Lawson Products, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except unaudited share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,883
$
4,416
Restricted cash
800
800
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts
37,682
38,575
Inventories, net
52,887
50,928
Miscellaneous receivables and prepaid expenses
3,653
3,728
Total current assets
106,905
98,447
Property, plant and equipment, net
23,548
27,333
Deferred income taxes
20,592
21,692
Goodwill
20,079
19,614
Cash value of life insurance
12,599
11,964
Intangible assets
13,112
11,813
Other assets
307
248
Total assets
$
197,142
$
191,111
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Revolving lines of credit
$
10,823
$
14,543
Accounts payable
15,207
12,394
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
40,179
33,040
Total current liabilities
66,209
59,977
Security bonus plan
12,413
12,981
Financing lease obligation
5,213
6,420
Deferred compensation
5,304
5,476
Deferred rent liability
1,963
3,512
Deferred tax liability
2,761
3,559
Other liabilities
4,106
5,696
Total liabilities
97,969
97,621
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $1 par value:
Authorized - 500,000 shares, issued and outstanding — None
—
—
Common stock, $1 par value:
Authorized - 35,000,000 shares Issued – 9,005,716 and 8,921,302
shares, respectively Outstanding – 8,955,930 and 8,888,028
shares, respectively
9,006
8,921
Capital in excess of par value
15,623
13,005
Retained earnings
77,338
71,453
Treasury stock – 49,786 and 33,274 shares held, respectively
(1,234
)
(711
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,560
)
822
Total stockholders’ equity
99,173
93,490
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
197,142
$
191,111
LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.
REGULATION G GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, the Company's
management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide
users of this financial information with additional meaningful
comparisons between current results and results in prior operating
periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can
provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the
business because they provide a comparison of historical information
that excludes certain infrequently occurring, seasonal or
non-operational items that impact the overall comparability. See Tables
1 and 2 below for supplemental financial data and corresponding
reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve
months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Non-GAAP financial measures
should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the
Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
On January 1, 2018 the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification
606-Revenue From Contracts With Customers (“ASC 606”). As part of
the Company's adoption of ASC 606, it concluded that it has two separate
performance obligations, and accordingly, two separate revenue streams:
product and services. As a result, the Company is now reporting two
separate revenue streams and two separate costs of revenues. The
adoption of ASC 606 had a minimal impact on total reported revenues,
costs and net income for the three and twelve months ended December 31,
2018. However, the adoption required prospective reclassification of
certain selling expenses associated with the separately identified
vendor managed inventory services performance obligation costs
historically classified as selling expenses to cost of sales. As ASC 606
was adopted on a modified retrospective method, prior quarters are not
restated. The following information is intended to provide comparable
information on selected financial statement line items in accordance
with both ASC 606 and previous accounting literature (ASC 605 Revenue
Recognition).
TABLE 1 - Impact of ASC 606 on Components of Condensed
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
As Reported
Service Revenues and Costs Adjustments
Pro-Forma as if Previous Accounting Guidance Was in
Effect
Product revenue
$
76,460
$
9,774
$
86,234
Service revenue
9,806
(9,806
)
—
Net Revenue
86,266
(32
)
86,234
Product cost of goods sold
35,826
—
35,826
Service costs
4,357
(4,357
)
—
Total cost of goods sold
40,183
(4,357
)
35,826
Gross profit
46,083
4,325
50,408
Gross profit percentage
53.4
%
58.5
%
Selling expenses
21,523
4,406
25,929
General and administrative expenses
20,475
—
20,475
Operating expenses
41,998
4,406
46,404
Year Ended December 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
As Reported
Service Revenues and Costs Adjustments
Pro-Forma as if Previous Accounting Guidance Was in
Effect
Product revenue
$
310,204
$
39,383
$
349,587
Service revenue
39,433
(39,433
)
—
Total revenue
349,637
(50
)
349,587
Product cost of goods sold
145,493
—
145,493
Service costs
14,604
(14,604
)
—
Total cost of goods sold
160,097
(14,604
)
145,493
Gross profit
189,540
14,554
204,094
Gross profit percentage
54.2
%
58.4
%
Selling expenses
87,642
14,498
102,140
General and administrative expenses
92,688
—
92,688
Operating expenses
180,330
14,498
194,828
Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Operating
Income
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating income as reported per GAAP
$
4,084
$
243
$
9,210
$
9,936
Stock-based compensation (1)
(1,186
)
384
7,508
3,106
Severance expense
126
144
849
739
Acquisition related costs
62
425
230
711
Building impairment
231
—
231
—
Real estate gain
—
—
(164
)
(5,422
)
Environmental accrual
—
—
529
—
Adjusted non-GAAP operating Income
3,317
1,196
18,393
9,070
Depreciation and amortization
1,735
1,830
6,855
6,770
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$
5,052
$
3,026
$
25,248
$
15,840
(1)
Expense for stock-based compensation, of which a portion varies with
the Company's stock price
Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Amount
Diluted EPS (2)
Amount
Diluted EPS (2)
Net Income as reported per GAAP
$
2,600
$
0.28
$
20,237
$
2.21
Pretax adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
(1,186
)
(0.12
)
384
0.04
Severance expense
126
0.01
144
0.02
Acquisition related costs
62
0.01
425
0.05
Building impairment
231
0.02
—
—
Pretax adjustments
(767
)
(0.08
)
953
0.11
Tax effect on adjustments (1)
198
0.02
(431
)
(0.05
)
Re-establish U.S. DTAs and Tax Cut and Jobs Act (3)
—
—
(20,324
)
(2.22
)
Total adjustments, net of tax
(569
)
(0.06
)
(19,802
)
(2.16
)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$
2,031
$
0.22
$
435
$
0.05
(1)
Tax effected at effective tax rate of 25.8% for 2018 and 45.2% for
2017 which excludes discrete items
(2)
Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 9.367 million and
9.168 million of diluted shares for 2018 and 2017, respectively
(3)
Represents benefit from re-establishing our U.S. deferred tax assets
less the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the impact of prior
quarter taxes
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Amount
Diluted EPS (2)
Amount
Diluted EPS (2)
Net Income as reported per GAAP
$
6,214
$
0.67
$
29,688
$
3.25
Pretax adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
7,508
0.81
3,106
0.34
Severance expense
849
0.09
739
0.08
Acquisition related costs
230
0.02
711
0.08
Building impairment
231
0.02
—
—
Real estate gain
(164
)
(0.02
)
(5,422
)
(0.59
)
Environmental accrual
529
0.06
—
—
Pretax adjustments
9,183
0.98
(866
)
(0.09
)
Tax effect on adjustments (1)
(2,369
)
(0.26
)
391
0.04
Re-establish U.S. DTAs and Tax Cut and Jobs Act (3)
—
—
(25,090
)
(2.75
)
Total adjustments, net of tax
6,814
0.72
(25,565
)
(2.80
)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$
13,028
$
1.39
$
4,123
$
0.45
(1)
Tax effected at effective tax rate of 25.8% for 2018 and 45.2% for
2017 which excludes discrete items
(2)
Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 9.273 million and
9.131 million of diluted shares for 2018 and 2017, respectively
(3)
Represents benefit from re-establishing our U.S. deferred tax assets
less the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
Lawson Products Core Business
Table 4 - Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
Historical Lawson Segment Sales Representative and Productivity
Information
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2018
Sep. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2018
Mar. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Number of business days
61
63
64
63
61
Average daily net sales
$
1,258
$
1,249
$
1,260
$
1,213
$
1,191
Year over year increase
5.6
%
4.0
%
7.5
%
4.0
%
6.1
%
Sequential quarter increase (decrease)
0.7
%
(0.9
)%
3.9
%
1.8
%
(0.8
)%
Average active sales rep count (1)
989
967
966
968
987
Period-end active sales rep count
994
978
968
966
983
Sales per rep per day
$
1.272
$
1.292
$
1.304
$
1.253
$
1.207
Year over year increase
5.4
%
6.6
%
9.1
%
6.4
%
8.3
%
Sequential quarter (decrease) increase
(1.5
)%
(0.9
)%
4.1
%
3.8
%
(0.4
)%
(1)
Average active sales representative count represents the average of
the month-end sales representative counts
Reflects the adoption of ASC 606 effective January 1, 2018 including
the reclassification of $4.4 million, $3.4 million, $3.1 million and
$3.5 million of selling expenses as a reduction of gross profit in
the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June
30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively