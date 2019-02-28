Lawson Products : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results 0 02/28/2019 | 07:31am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 7.0% Sales Increase for the Quarter Drives Diluted EPS of $0.28 Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) (“Lawson” or the "Company"), a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. “The fourth quarter ended with a strong sales increase of 7.0% resulting in full year sales growth to over 14%. Reported operating income improved to $4.1 million for the quarter, up significantly over $0.2 million a year ago. 2018 was a very strong year for the company in both sales and operating income driven by leveraging the investments that we’ve made over the past several years. I’m very encouraged with these results and anticipate that we’ll continue generating incremental earnings with our existing growth strategy,” said Michael DeCata, president and chief executive officer. “Our 2018 growth was achieved through broad-based demand within the Lawson segment in all customer and product categories, a full year of The Bolt Supply House included in our results and the completion of our sixth acquisition in three years at the beginning of the quarter. We continue to leverage the infrastructure investments to position us to increase EBITDA and free cash flows at an accelerated rate over our sales increase. We are confident that our future growth will generate improved operating results and margins enhanced by accretive acquisitions," said DeCata. Highlights Sales of $86.3 million in the quarter, up 7.0%. Full year sales increase of 14.3% to $349.6 million.

Lawson MRO segment average daily sales increased 5.6% in 4Q18, primarily due to a 5.4% improvement in sales rep productivity

Operating income of $4.1 million in the quarter compared to operating income of $0.2 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, excluding stock based compensation, severance and other non-recurring charges, of $5.1 million for the quarter compared to $3.0 million a year ago quarter. (See reconciliation in Table 2).

Full year operating income of $9.2 million. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA improvement of $9.4 million or 59% to $25.2 million as compared to 2017. (See reconciliation in Table 2)

Net income of $2.6 million or $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter. On a full year basis, adjusted net income of $13.0 million or $1.39 per diluted share compared to $0.45 in 2017 (See reconciliation in Table 3)

Cash flows from operating activities of $20.3 million in 2018, including $10.1 million in 4Q18, compared to $7.2 million for all of 2017

Completed the acquisition of Dallas-based Screw Products, Inc. on October 1, 2018 4Q 2018 Summary Financial Highlights ($ in millions) 4Q18 4Q17 Change Net Sales $86.3 $80.6 7.0% Average Daily Net Sales $1.414 $1.322 7.0% Reported Operating Income $4.1 $0.2 NM Adjusted Operating Income (1) $3.3 $1.2 175.0% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $5.1 $3.0 70.0% Margin (1) 5.9% 3.7% +220 bps (1) Excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, impairment costs, real estate gains, environmental accrual and severance. (See reconciliation in Table 2) Fourth Quarter Results Net sales increased 7.0% to $86.3 million for the fourth quarter versus $80.6 million for the same period a year ago. Average daily sales grew to $1.414 million in the recent quarter compared with $1.322 million a year earlier. Both quarters had 61 selling days. Sales per rep per day generated by the Lawson MRO segment increased 5.4% over the fourth quarter of 2017. The growth in sales was primarily due to improved demand across all Lawson MRO customer categories, a 12% increase at The Bolt Supply House as well as the inclusion of $0.6 million from Screw Products which was acquired at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2018. Reported fourth quarter gross profit was $46.1 million, or 53.4% of sales. The fourth quarter gross margin was negatively impacted as a result of adopting Accounting Standards Codification 606 ("ASC 606") on January 1, 2018, which required the reclassification of $4.4 million of selling expenses in this year’s fourth quarter as a reduction of gross margin. Excluding the adoption of ASC 606, consolidated gross profit as a percentage of sales was 58.5% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 58.3% a year ago. (See Table 1) The Lawson MRO segment gross profit, excluding Bolt Supply and Screw Products, was 61.2% for the fourth quarter compared to 59.9% a year ago quarter. Selling expenses decreased to $21.5 million from $25.1 million a year ago. The decrease in selling expenses reflects the reclassification of $4.4 million of expenses now reported within gross profit. Selling expenses as a percent of sales decreased to 24.9% from 31.1% from a year ago, primarily due to the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. Excluding the reclassification of selling expenses to gross profit in the fourth quarter, selling expenses were 30.0% of sales further evidencing the leveraging of these expenses over a higher sales base. The Company continues to efficiently manage its overall operating cost structure. General and administrative expenses decreased to $20.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from $21.7 million in the prior year fourth quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower stock-based compensation of $1.6 million as a portion of the stock-based compensation expense varies with the Company stock price and lower acquisition costs. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $4.1 million compared to $0.2 million a year ago. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA was $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $3.0 million a year ago. (See reconciliation in Table 2) Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share compared to income of $20.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago which included a one-time tax benefit of $20.4 million primarily from re-establishing our U.S. deferred tax assets and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Adjusted net income, excluding the one-time tax benefit in 2017 and other non-recurring adjustments, improved by $1.6 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the quarter. (See reconciliation in Table 3) For the full year, operating income was $9.2 million, including a charge for stock-based compensation of $7.5 million as a result of the increase in the Company stock price as well as other non-recurring charges of $1.7 million in the aggregate. The Company’s adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA was $25.2 million for 2018, an improvement of $9.4 million over 2017 levels. (See reconciliation in Table 2) Cash Position and Cash Flow During the quarter, the Company generated cash flows from operating activities of $10.1 million driven by improved earnings and effective management of its working capital. For the full year, the Company generated $20.3 million of cash flows from operating activities. At December 31, 2018, the Company had a positive cash position, net of borrowings, of $1.9 million compared to borrowings, net of cash, of $9.3 million a year ago. The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson Managed Inventory and the Company’s problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket. Lawson Products ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. For additional information, please visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com or https://www.kent-automotive.com. This Release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. The terms "may," "should," "could," "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "plan," "potential," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These statements are based on management's current expectations, intentions or beliefs and are subject to a number of factors, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences or that might otherwise impact the business and include the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the December 31, 2017, Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such factor or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. -TABLES FOLLOW- Lawson Products, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Product revenue $ 76,460 $ 80,633 $ 310,204 $ 305,907 Service revenue 9,806 — 39,433 — Net revenue 86,266 80,633 349,637 305,907 Product cost of goods sold 35,826 33,640 145,493 122,889 Service cost 4,357 — 14,604 — Gross profit 46,083 46,993 189,540 183,018 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 21,523 25,061 87,642 98,025 General & administrative expenses 20,475 21,689 92,688 80,479 Total SG&A 41,998 46,750 180,330 178,504 Gain on sale of property — — — (5,422 ) Operating expenses 41,998 46,750 180,330 173,082 Operating income 4,085 243 9,210 9,936 Interest expense (254 ) (229 ) (1,009 ) (622 ) Other (expenses) income, net (1,018 ) (173 ) (1,338 ) 780 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,813 (159 ) 6,863 10,094 Income tax (benefit) expense 213 (20,396 ) 649 (19,594 ) Net income $ 2,600 $ 20,237 $ 6,214 $ 29,688 Basic income per share of common stock $ 0.29 $ 2.28 $ 0.70 $ 3.25 Diluted income per share of common stock $ 0.28 $ 2.21 $ 0.67 $ 3.25 Lawson Products, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except unaudited share data) (Unaudited) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,883 $ 4,416 Restricted cash 800 800 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 37,682 38,575 Inventories, net 52,887 50,928 Miscellaneous receivables and prepaid expenses 3,653 3,728 Total current assets 106,905 98,447 Property, plant and equipment, net 23,548 27,333 Deferred income taxes 20,592 21,692 Goodwill 20,079 19,614 Cash value of life insurance 12,599 11,964 Intangible assets 13,112 11,813 Other assets 307 248 Total assets $ 197,142 $ 191,111 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Revolving lines of credit $ 10,823 $ 14,543 Accounts payable 15,207 12,394 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,179 33,040 Total current liabilities 66,209 59,977 Security bonus plan 12,413 12,981 Financing lease obligation 5,213 6,420 Deferred compensation 5,304 5,476 Deferred rent liability 1,963 3,512 Deferred tax liability 2,761 3,559 Other liabilities 4,106 5,696 Total liabilities 97,969 97,621 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, issued and outstanding — None — — Common stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 35,000,000 shares

Issued – 9,005,716 and 8,921,302 shares, respectively

Outstanding – 8,955,930 and 8,888,028 shares, respectively 9,006 8,921 Capital in excess of par value 15,623 13,005 Retained earnings 77,338 71,453 Treasury stock – 49,786 and 33,274 shares held, respectively (1,234 ) (711 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,560 ) 822 Total stockholders’ equity 99,173 93,490 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 197,142 $ 191,111 LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC. REGULATION G GAAP RECONCILIATIONS The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain infrequently occurring, seasonal or non-operational items that impact the overall comparability. See Tables 1 and 2 below for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. On January 1, 2018 the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification 606-Revenue From Contracts With Customers (“ASC 606”). As part of the Company's adoption of ASC 606, it concluded that it has two separate performance obligations, and accordingly, two separate revenue streams: product and services. As a result, the Company is now reporting two separate revenue streams and two separate costs of revenues. The adoption of ASC 606 had a minimal impact on total reported revenues, costs and net income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. However, the adoption required prospective reclassification of certain selling expenses associated with the separately identified vendor managed inventory services performance obligation costs historically classified as selling expenses to cost of sales. As ASC 606 was adopted on a modified retrospective method, prior quarters are not restated. The following information is intended to provide comparable information on selected financial statement line items in accordance with both ASC 606 and previous accounting literature (ASC 605 Revenue Recognition). TABLE 1 - Impact of ASC 606 on Components of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) As Reported Service

Revenues and

Costs

Adjustments Pro-Forma as if

Previous

Accounting

Guidance Was

in Effect Product revenue $ 76,460 $ 9,774 $ 86,234 Service revenue 9,806 (9,806 ) — Net Revenue 86,266 (32 ) 86,234 Product cost of goods sold 35,826 — 35,826 Service costs 4,357 (4,357 ) — Total cost of goods sold 40,183 (4,357 ) 35,826 Gross profit 46,083 4,325 50,408 Gross profit percentage 53.4 % 58.5 % Selling expenses 21,523 4,406 25,929 General and administrative expenses 20,475 — 20,475 Operating expenses 41,998 4,406 46,404 Year Ended December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) As Reported Service

Revenues and

Costs

Adjustments Pro-Forma as if

Previous

Accounting

Guidance Was

in Effect Product revenue $ 310,204 $ 39,383 $ 349,587 Service revenue 39,433 (39,433 ) — Total revenue 349,637 (50 ) 349,587 Product cost of goods sold 145,493 — 145,493 Service costs 14,604 (14,604 ) — Total cost of goods sold 160,097 (14,604 ) 145,493 Gross profit 189,540 14,554 204,094 Gross profit percentage 54.2 % 58.4 % Selling expenses 87,642 14,498 102,140 General and administrative expenses 92,688 — 92,688 Operating expenses 180,330 14,498 194,828 Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Operating Income (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating income as reported per GAAP $ 4,084 $ 243 $ 9,210 $ 9,936 Stock-based compensation (1) (1,186 ) 384 7,508 3,106 Severance expense 126 144 849 739 Acquisition related costs 62 425 230 711 Building impairment 231 — 231 — Real estate gain — — (164 ) (5,422 ) Environmental accrual — — 529 — Adjusted non-GAAP operating Income 3,317 1,196 18,393 9,070 Depreciation and amortization 1,735 1,830 6,855 6,770 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 5,052 $ 3,026 $ 25,248 $ 15,840 (1) Expense for stock-based compensation, of which a portion varies with the Company's stock price Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Amount Diluted EPS (2) Amount Diluted EPS (2) Net Income as reported per GAAP $ 2,600 $ 0.28 $ 20,237 $ 2.21 Pretax adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1,186 ) (0.12 ) 384 0.04 Severance expense 126 0.01 144 0.02 Acquisition related costs 62 0.01 425 0.05 Building impairment 231 0.02 — — Pretax adjustments (767 ) (0.08 ) 953 0.11 Tax effect on adjustments (1) 198 0.02 (431 ) (0.05 ) Re-establish U.S. DTAs and Tax Cut and Jobs Act (3) — — (20,324 ) (2.22 ) Total adjustments, net of tax (569 ) (0.06 ) (19,802 ) (2.16 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 2,031 $ 0.22 $ 435 $ 0.05 (1) Tax effected at effective tax rate of 25.8% for 2018 and 45.2% for 2017 which excludes discrete items (2) Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 9.367 million and 9.168 million of diluted shares for 2018 and 2017, respectively (3) Represents benefit from re-establishing our U.S. deferred tax assets less the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the impact of prior quarter taxes (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Amount Diluted EPS (2) Amount Diluted EPS (2) Net Income as reported per GAAP $ 6,214 $ 0.67 $ 29,688 $ 3.25 Pretax adjustments: Stock-based compensation 7,508 0.81 3,106 0.34 Severance expense 849 0.09 739 0.08 Acquisition related costs 230 0.02 711 0.08 Building impairment 231 0.02 — — Real estate gain (164 ) (0.02 ) (5,422 ) (0.59 ) Environmental accrual 529 0.06 — — Pretax adjustments 9,183 0.98 (866 ) (0.09 ) Tax effect on adjustments (1) (2,369 ) (0.26 ) 391 0.04 Re-establish U.S. DTAs and Tax Cut and Jobs Act (3) — — (25,090 ) (2.75 ) Total adjustments, net of tax 6,814 0.72 (25,565 ) (2.80 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 13,028 $ 1.39 $ 4,123 $ 0.45 (1) Tax effected at effective tax rate of 25.8% for 2018 and 45.2% for 2017 which excludes discrete items (2) Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 9.273 million and 9.131 million of diluted shares for 2018 and 2017, respectively (3) Represents benefit from re-establishing our U.S. deferred tax assets less the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Lawson Products Core Business Table 4 - Quarterly Data (Unaudited) Historical Lawson Segment Sales Representative and Productivity Information (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

2018 Sep. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 Number of business days 61 63 64 63 61 Average daily net sales $ 1,258 $ 1,249 $ 1,260 $ 1,213 $ 1,191 Year over year increase 5.6 % 4.0 % 7.5 % 4.0 % 6.1 % Sequential quarter increase (decrease) 0.7 % (0.9 )% 3.9 % 1.8 % (0.8 )% Average active sales rep count (1) 989 967 966 968 987 Period-end active sales rep count 994 978 968 966 983 Sales per rep per day $ 1.272 $ 1.292 $ 1.304 $ 1.253 $ 1.207 Year over year increase 5.4 % 6.6 % 9.1 % 6.4 % 8.3 % Sequential quarter (decrease) increase (1.5 )% (0.9 )% 4.1 % 3.8 % (0.4 )% (1) Average active sales representative count represents the average of the month-end sales representative counts Lawson Products, Inc. Table 5 - Consolidated Quarterly Results (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

2018 Sep. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 Average daily net sales $ 1,414 $ 1,405 $ 1,412 $ 1,341 $ 1,322 Year over year increase 7.0 % 17.0 % 20.5 % 15.0 % 17.8 % Sequential quarter increase (decrease) 0.6 % (0.5 )% 5.3 % 1.4 % 10.1 % Net sales $ 86,266 $ 88,530 $ 90,382 $ 84,459 $ 80,633 Gross profit (1) 46,083 48,108 49,131 46,218 46,993 Gross profit percentage (1) 53.4 % 54.3 % 54.4 % 54.7 % 58.3 % Selling, general & administrative expenses $ 41,998 $ 50,374 $ 43,557 $ 44,381 $ 46,750 Operating income (loss) $ 4,085 $ (2,266 ) $ 5,574 $ 1,837 $ 243 (1) Reflects the adoption of ASC 606 effective January 1, 2018 including the reclassification of $4.4 million, $3.4 million, $3.1 million and $3.5 million of selling expenses as a reduction of gross profit in the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005151/en/

