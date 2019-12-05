Log in
China shares end up as investors keep the faith despite Trump's mixed trade signals

12/05/2019 | 04:15am EST

Chinese shares rose on Thursday, lifted by renewed hopes that China and the United States may be closer to a "phase one" trade deal to end a bitter tariff war that has dragged on since the middle of last year.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.74% at 2,899.47. It has gained 1.48% since hitting more than three-month lows on Tuesday.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index <.CSI300> was up 0.77%, with its financial sector sub-index <.CSI300FS> higher by 0.74%, the consumer staples sector <.CSI000912> up 0.24%, the real estate index <.CSI000952> down 0.11% and the healthcare sub-index <.CSI300HC> up 0.96%.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with China were going "very well," a day after spooking markets by saying a deal might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential election.

** But a harsh response from Chinese officials and state media to the U.S. House of Representatives passing the Uighur Act of 2019, which calls for a tougher response to Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority, illustrates continued uncertainty in the countries' relationship.

** China warned passage of the bill would affect bilateral cooperation, clouding prospects for a near-term deal to end the trade war.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.15% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.154%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was 0.58% firmer, while Japan's Nikkei index <.N225> closed up 0.71%.

** At 07:15 GMT, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> was quoted at 7.047 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 7.0508.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Wanye Enterprises Co Ltd, up 10.01%, followed by Qingdao Topscomm Communication Inc , gaining 10.01% and WG Tech JiangXi Co Ltd, up by 10.01%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd down 10.02%, followed by Shanghai Beite Technology Co Ltd losing 7.06% and Shenzhen Geoway Co Ltd which fell 5.17%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 16.3% and the CSI300 has risen 28.9%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 1.9%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.96% this month.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.23% 2878.12 End-of-day quote.15.22%
HEALTHCARE CO., LTD. 1.49% 19.13 End-of-day quote.16.64%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 0.83% 15.74 Delayed Quote.19.15%
LAWTON DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD -4.66% 3.27 End-of-day quote.-11.60%
NIKKEI 225 0.71% 23300.09 Real-time Quote.16.38%
QINGDAO TOPSCOMM COMMUNICATION INC. 10.01% 17.81 End-of-day quote.-24.10%
SHANGHAI BEITE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -7.06% 7.24 End-of-day quote.34.54%
SHANGHAI CHUANGLI GROUP CO., LTD. -10.02% 11.31 End-of-day quote.56.54%
SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES CO.,LTD 10.01% 15.16 End-of-day quote.51.76%
SHENZHEN GEOWAY CO., LTD. -5.17% 1.65 End-of-day quote.-48.21%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 7.0427 Delayed Quote.2.91%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.11% 7.0396 Delayed Quote.2.70%
WG TECH JIANGXI CO LTD 10.01% 31.99 End-of-day quote.-32.81%
Managers
NameTitle
Qian Yu General Manager & Director
Yue Wu Hou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Song Gao Chairman
Qing Ming Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wei Li Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAWTON DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD-11.60%214
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.24.61%233 438
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.24.03%87 974
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 996
KINGFISHER PLC-1.64%5 593
TRAVIS PERKINS42.15%4 844
