Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc.    LGI

LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FU

(LGI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund : World Dividend & Income Fund and Global Total Return and Income Fund Announce Partial Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Adjournment of Meeting With Respect to One Proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: LOR) and Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: LGI) (together with LOR, the "Funds") today announced the voting results of certain of the proposals voted on at the Funds' 2019 Joint Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which was held today, October 18, 2019. With respect to one proposal that stockholders of each Fund were asked to consider and vote on at the Annual Meeting—the proposal to merge LOR with and into LGI, pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Proposal"), LGI has adjourned its Annual Meeting (such adjourned meeting, the "Adjourned Annual Meeting") in order to allow stockholders additional time to vote on the Merger Proposal. The Adjourned Annual Meeting will be held at the offices of Lazard Asset Management LLC ("LAM"), 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 58th Floor, Conference Room 58A, New York, New York 10112, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., local time. LGI stockholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2019 are entitled to vote at the Adjourned Annual Meeting. The voting results of the proposals voted on at the Annual Meeting are summarized below.

Merger Proposal

The holders of a majority of LOR's outstanding shares of common stock have approved the Merger Proposal. As noted above, LGI has adjourned its Annual Meeting with respect to this proposal to allow stockholders additional time to vote on the Merger Proposal. LGI's Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR" the Merger Proposal. Consummation of the merger of LOR with and into LGI requires the approval of the Merger Proposal by each Fund's stockholders.

Director Elections

Robert M. Solmson and Nathan A. Paul have been elected by stockholders as Class I Directors of LOR, and Kenneth S. Davidson, Nancy A. Eckl and Trevor W. Morrison have been elected by stockholders as Class II Directors of LGI, each to serve for a term expiring at the Funds' 2022 Joint Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM, the Funds' investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of September 30, 2019, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $230.9 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please visit www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN
04:29pLAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOM : World Dividend & Income Fund and Global T..
BU
07/29LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : World Dividend & Income Fund and Global T..
BU
07/15LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribu..
BU
02/19LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Te..
BU
02/15LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : CORRECTING and REPLACING Lazard Global To..
BU
2018UPDATE : Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distributio..
BU
2017LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribu..
BU
2017LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribu..
BU
2017LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribu..
BU
2016LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribu..
BU
More news
Chart LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Ashish Bhutani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.12.92%148
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.87%7 903
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 524
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.78%3 002
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.91%2 380
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED13.76%2 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group