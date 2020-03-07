Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lazard Ltd    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Lebanon bondholders stepping up efforts to form creditor group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 10:16am EST
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun heads a financial meeting with Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh at the presidential palace in Baabda

A set of Lebanon?s bond holders are to step up efforts to form a creditor group in the coming days after the country?s presidency signalled on Saturday it would default, one of the members of the group said.

The move from Lebanon will come just two days before a $1.2 billion (£919.75 million) bond payment is due to be made and could mark a defining moment for one of the world?s most financially distressed countries.

?We think it (creditor group) will come together soon,? the member of the group said, requesting anonymity.

?From what we understand the government wants to be reasonable and so do most creditors. They understand the country is in a difficult situation.?

So far the group had been more informal, with distressed debt veterans Greylock Capital and Switzerland-base Mangart Advisors facilitating discussions between bond holders and other interested investors.

The group member told Reuters that as the prospect of a default has neared, potential legal and financial advisors had been sounded out.

Lebanon?s government itself has hired investment bank Lazard and law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP to help steer its efforts.

?From what we understand the government wants to be reasonable and so do most creditors. They understand the country is in a difficult situation," said the group member.

?We think if this is approached in a constructive way that something can be achieved.?

Prime Minister Hassan Diab will address the Eurobond issue and Lebanon's wider economic crisis in a speech to the nation at 6:30 p.m. (1630 GMT).

On Saturday, Lebanon's presidency said the country's top leadership was against paying the debt in an announcement which followed a meeting attended by the president, prime minister, parliament speaker, central bank governor and head of the country's banking association.

(Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Marc Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LAZARD LTD
03/06LEBANON ON VERGE OF DEBT DEFAULT, BA : sources
RE
02/26Ashmore Group committed to fund despite hit from Lebanon, Argentina crises
RE
02/25Hezbollah says it opposes IMF management of Lebanon crisis
RE
02/25Goldman, Citi among banks curbing Italy trips over coronavirus fears - source..
RE
02/25Goldman, Citi among banks curbing Italy trips over coronavirus fears - source..
RE
02/25LAZARD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/14LAZARD : Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
02/14LAZARD LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12LAZARD : Historical AUM January 2020
PU
02/12LAZARD : Reports January 2020 Assets Under Management
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 744 M
EBIT 2020 654 M
Net income 2020 388 M
Debt 2020 1 680 M
Yield 2020 6,53%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
EV / Sales2021 1,82x
Capitalization 3 516 M
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,80  $
Last Close Price 33,89  $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern President
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD-15.19%3 516
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-2.85%21 259
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-29.26%19 009
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.21%7 704
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.0.30%3 436
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.2.62%3 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group