Lazard : Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that its subsidiary Lazard Group LLC (“Lazard Group”) has completed its previously announced offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes were issued by Lazard Group and were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of Lazard Group.

Lazard Group previously announced its intention to use a portion of the proceeds of the Notes offering to repurchase or redeem up to $250 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.250% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “2020 Notes”), and to pay fees and expenses related to the foregoing, and to use the remaining amount for general corporate purposes, including potential repurchases of shares of Lazard Ltd’s Class A common stock.

In that regard, on September 12, 2018, Lazard Group announced its commencement of a cash tender offer for up to $250 million aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes.

Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

