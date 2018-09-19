Lazard : Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that its subsidiary Lazard Group
LLC (“Lazard Group”) has completed its previously announced offering of
$500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% Senior Notes due 2028
(the “Notes”). The Notes were issued by Lazard Group and were offered
pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. The Notes are senior unsecured
obligations of Lazard Group.
Lazard Group previously announced its intention to use a portion of the
proceeds of the Notes offering to repurchase or redeem up to $250
million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.250% Senior
Notes due 2020 (the “2020 Notes”), and to pay fees and expenses related
to the foregoing, and to use the remaining amount for general corporate
purposes, including potential repurchases of shares of Lazard Ltd’s
Class A common stock.
In that regard, on September 12, 2018, Lazard Group announced its
commencement of a cash tender offer for up to $250 million aggregate
principal amount of the 2020 Notes.
This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an
offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities
described herein.
About Lazard
Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset
management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North
America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With
origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and
acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure,
capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management
services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and
individuals.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some
cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such
as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “expect”, “plan”,
“anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “target”,
“goal”, or “continue”, and the negative of these terms and other
comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions
based on our current expectations and projections about future events,
many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of
our control. There are important factors that could cause our
actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ
materially from the results, level of activity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our
Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A “Risk Factors”, and also
discussed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K,
including the following:
-
A decline in general economic conditions or the global or regional
financial markets;
-
A decline in our revenues, for example due to a decline in overall
mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, our share of the M&A market
or our assets under management;
-
Losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third
parties;
-
Losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks;
-
A lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds, for use in our
businesses; and
-
Competitive pressure on our businesses and on our ability to retain
and attract employees at current compensation levels.
Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking
statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of
activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other
person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of
these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon
forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We
are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements
after the date of this release to conform our prior statements to actual
results or revised expectations and we do not intend to do so.
Lazard Ltd is committed to providing timely and accurate information
to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory
obligations.
LAZ-CPE
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005573/en/