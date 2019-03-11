Lazard : Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering and Delivery of Notice of Redemption by Lazard Group LLC

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced today that its subsidiary Lazard Group
LLC (“Lazard Group”) has completed its previously announced offering of
$500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029
(the “Notes”). The Notes were issued by Lazard Group and were offered
pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. The Notes are senior unsecured
obligations of Lazard Group.
Lazard Group previously announced its intention to use a portion of the
net proceeds from the Notes offering to repurchase or redeem any and all
of its outstanding 4.250% Senior Notes due November 14, 2020 (the “2020
Notes”), and to pay fees and expenses related to the foregoing, and to
use the remaining amount for general corporate purposes, including
potential repurchases of shares of Lazard Ltd’s Class A common stock.
The previously announced Tender Offer expired today at 5:00 p.m. (New
York City time). In that regard, Lazard Ltd previously announced the
commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by Lazard Group
for any and all of the 2020 Notes, and Lazard Ltd announced today that
Lazard Group delivered today to the holders of the 2020 Notes a notice
of redemption to redeem any and all of the 2020 Notes not purchased in
the Tender Offer. All of the remaining then outstanding 2020 Notes will
be redeemed on April 10, 2019 at a make-whole redemption price,
calculated in accordance with the indenture governing the 2020 Notes.
This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an
offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the securities
described herein. The Tender Offer was made solely by means of the Offer
to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed
Delivery dated March 5, 2019. The Tender Offer is void in all
jurisdictions where it is prohibited. In those jurisdictions where the
securities, blue sky or other laws require the Tender Offer to be made
by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer was deemed to have been
made on behalf of Lazard Group by the dealer managers for the Tender
Offer or one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the
laws of such jurisdictions.
About Lazard
Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial
advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27
countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South
America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on
mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital
structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset
management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions,
governments and individuals.
