Lazard : Announces Matthieu Pigasse Resignation

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that Matthieu Pigasse, Deputy CEO of Financial Advisory and Chairman and CEO of Lazard France, has resigned from Lazard. His resignation will be effective December 31, 2019. Lazard will announce a new leadership team in France shortly.

“Lazard has been my home for nearly two decades. I’ve enjoyed working with the best investment bankers and advisors in the industry, and many of the world’s most important corporate and sovereign leaders,” said Mr. Pigasse. “I am proud of what I have accomplished with my colleagues in France. Lazard in France has an unsurpassed franchise, with strong momentum. I am excited to begin my next chapter beyond investment banking in a new entrepreneurial project.”

“I admire and respect Matthieu Pigasse for all he has done for our clients and our global franchise. Through his passion, intensity and commitment to excellence, Lazard has assembled a team of extremely talented bankers, and has built the best global investment banking business in France,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and CEO of Lazard. “Matthieu has unfortunately decided to resign, and I want to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success as he turns to his new entrepreneurial endeavor. Lazard Paris is a cornerstone of our global network, and we look forward to continuing to serve corporate leaders in France, and sovereigns globally, with the best advice in the industry.”

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ-FAPE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191020005061/en/