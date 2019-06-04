Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lazard Ltd    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lazard : Announces New Financial Advisory Leadership in Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 06:02am EDT

– Jean Pierre Zarouk Appointed Chairman, Lazard Brazil Investment Banking –

– Antonio Pereira Joins Lazard as a Managing Director and CEO, Lazard Brazil Investment Banking –

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that it has named Jean Pierre Zarouk as Chairman, Lazard Brazil Investment Banking, and that Antonio Pereira has joined the firm as a Managing Director and CEO, Lazard Brazil Investment Banking. The moves, effective immediately, position Lazard Brazil for the next stage of growth, with a continued focus on high quality advice for clients.

“Brazil is one of the cornerstones of our South America investment banking network, and Jean Pierre has built a strong team and network of client relationships in the region,” said Peter Orszag, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Financial Advisory. “We welcome Antonio to Lazard to further bolster our franchise.”

Mr. Pereira joins Lazard from Goldman Sachs, where he was Head of Investment Banking in Brazil since 2016, and had been Co-Head of Investment Banking for the three years prior. He began his career at Goldman Sachs in New York in 1996, transferring to Brazil in 1999, where he has served as a leading advisor across various sectors and held several management roles. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering at Tufts University.

Mr. Zarouk first joined the firm in 2004 as founder and co-head of the joint venture Signatura Lazard, which became a full-fledged Lazard office in 2012. Under his leadership, Lazard has advised on a number of Brazil’s most relevant strategic transactions, including the merger of Norsa and Renosa, creating Coca-Cola Solar; the sale of Casas Bahia to GPA, creating ViaVarejo; the acquisition of Aesop by Natura; the sale of 99 to Didi; the merger of Vivo with Telesp; the acquisition of Santelisa Vale by Louis Dreyfus, creating Biosev; the sale of The Body Shop by L’Oreal to Natura; the debt restructurings of OGX and OOG.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. Lazard has the largest network of dedicated financial advisory offices in the Americas, located in 16 cities across 9 countries spanning North, Central and South America. For more information about Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ-FAPE


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAZARD LTD
06:02aLAZARD : Announces New Financial Advisory Leadership in Brazil
BU
05/31LAZARD : Important Change to Previously-Announced Tender Offer by Lazard World D..
BU
05/29LAZARD : William Sembo Joins Lazard as a Senior Advisor
BU
05/29LAZARD : Stephen Davy Joins Lazard as a Managing Director
BU
05/17LAZARD : World Dividend & Income Fund and Lazard Global Total Return and Income ..
BU
05/17LAZARD : Appoints Matthieu Pigasse as Global Head of Banking and Deputy Chief Ex..
BU
05/15LAZARD : World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
05/15LAZARD : Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
05/10LAZARD : Reports April 2019 Assets under Management
BU
05/03LAZARD LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 721 M
EBIT 2019 682 M
Net income 2019 426 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,09%
P/E ratio 2019 9,20
P/E ratio 2020 8,85
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 4 197 M
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 44,8 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Financial Advisory
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD-12.38%4 197
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.2.14%27 527
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY39.66%17 678
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.16.99%6 874
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%4 631
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC22.28%2 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About