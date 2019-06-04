Lazard : Announces New Financial Advisory Leadership in Brazil

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that it has named Jean Pierre
Zarouk as Chairman, Lazard Brazil Investment Banking, and that Antonio
Pereira has joined the firm as a Managing Director and CEO, Lazard
Brazil Investment Banking. The moves, effective immediately, position
Lazard Brazil for the next stage of growth, with a continued focus on
high quality advice for clients.
“Brazil is one of the cornerstones of our South America investment
banking network, and Jean Pierre has built a strong team and network of
client relationships in the region,” said Peter Orszag, Chief Executive
Officer of Lazard Financial Advisory. “We welcome Antonio to Lazard to
further bolster our franchise.”
Mr. Pereira joins Lazard from Goldman Sachs, where he was Head of
Investment Banking in Brazil since 2016, and had been Co-Head of
Investment Banking for the three years prior. He began his career at
Goldman Sachs in New York in 1996, transferring to Brazil in 1999, where
he has served as a leading advisor across various sectors and held
several management roles. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering
at Tufts University.
Mr. Zarouk first joined the firm in 2004 as founder and co-head of the
joint venture Signatura Lazard, which became a full-fledged Lazard
office in 2012. Under his leadership, Lazard has advised on a number of
Brazil’s most relevant strategic transactions, including the merger of
Norsa and Renosa, creating Coca-Cola Solar; the sale of Casas Bahia to
GPA, creating ViaVarejo; the acquisition of Aesop by Natura; the sale of
99 to Didi; the merger of Vivo with Telesp; the acquisition of Santelisa
Vale by Louis Dreyfus, creating Biosev; the sale of The Body Shop by
L’Oreal to Natura; the debt restructurings of OGX and OOG.
