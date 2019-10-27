Lazard : Appoints Jean-Louis Girodolle Chief Executive Officer of Investment Banking in France

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that, effective immediately, it has named Jean-Louis Girodolle as Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Investment Banking in France. Also appointed are Charles-Henri Filippi and François Kayat as Co-Chairs of Investment Banking in France.

“Jean-Louis Girodolle has the right experience and long history with Lazard to lead our highly successful France Investment Banking franchise, while maintaining our rich culture of creativity and intellectual capital,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive of Lazard. “He is one of the firm’s great bankers, having advised many of the most important corporate leaders in France, and internationally, on complex and important transactions.”

“Our business in Paris is fundamental to our global platform, and that global platform in turn enhances our business in Paris,” said Peter R. Orszag, CEO of Lazard Financial Advisory. “With this new leadership team, led by Jean-Louis, we are in a strong position to continue serving our clients with the best advice. We are excited about the future of Lazard in France and across the world.”

Lazard, founded in New Orleans in 1848 by three French brothers, opened its Paris Investment Banking office in 1854. Today, it is one of the firm’s principal Investment Banking offices, and the base of several global Investment Banking businesses, in particular sovereign advisory, Africa/Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe advisory. In addition to its mergers and acquisitions expertise, the Paris office has teams dedicated to restructuring and debt advisory, shareholder advisory and capital advisory.

Lazard France Investment Bank Leadership Biographies

Jean-Louis Girodolle, CEO of Lazard Investment Banking in France, joined Lazard in 2007 as a Managing Director. He primarily advises large French and international companies on M&A and other strategic financial transactions. Previously, Mr. Girodolle served as a Director at the French Government Shareholding Agency of the Ministry of Finance. Between 1998 and 2003, he held various positions in the Ministry of Finance, including Advisor to the Minister of Finance between 2000 and 2002. Mr. Girodolle began his career in 1994 in the Ministry of Finance Audit Department (Inspection Générale des Finances).

Charles-Henri Filippi, Co-Chair of Lazard Investment Banking in France, joined the firm in March 2018 as a Managing Director. Previously, Mr. Filippi had been Chairman of Citigroup France since January 2011. He had held various positions at HSBC France, including Executive Chairman from 2007 – 2008, Chairman and CEO from 2004 – 2007 and was Global Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking beginning in 2001. Previously he served at CCF (Credit Commercial de France) in the late 1980s, most recently as CEO, until CCF was acquired by HSBC in 2001. He began his career in the French civil service and government departments.

François Kayat, Co-Chair of Lazard Investment Banking in France, joined the firm in 2010 as a Managing Director. Mr. Kayat brings 30 years of investment banking experience and has advised numerous companies in recent years in a wide range of sectors in France and internationally. Prior to joining Lazard, he was Head of Investment Banking at Credit Agricole CIB. Previously, he chaired the European Mergers and Acquisitions Group of Credit Suisse First Boston.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

