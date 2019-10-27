Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lazard Ltd    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lazard : Appoints Jean-Louis Girodolle Chief Executive Officer of Investment Banking in France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 03:41pm EDT

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that, effective immediately, it has named Jean-Louis Girodolle as Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Investment Banking in France. Also appointed are Charles-Henri Filippi and François Kayat as Co-Chairs of Investment Banking in France.

“Jean-Louis Girodolle has the right experience and long history with Lazard to lead our highly successful France Investment Banking franchise, while maintaining our rich culture of creativity and intellectual capital,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive of Lazard. “He is one of the firm’s great bankers, having advised many of the most important corporate leaders in France, and internationally, on complex and important transactions.”

“Our business in Paris is fundamental to our global platform, and that global platform in turn enhances our business in Paris,” said Peter R. Orszag, CEO of Lazard Financial Advisory. “With this new leadership team, led by Jean-Louis, we are in a strong position to continue serving our clients with the best advice. We are excited about the future of Lazard in France and across the world.”

Lazard, founded in New Orleans in 1848 by three French brothers, opened its Paris Investment Banking office in 1854. Today, it is one of the firm’s principal Investment Banking offices, and the base of several global Investment Banking businesses, in particular sovereign advisory, Africa/Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe advisory. In addition to its mergers and acquisitions expertise, the Paris office has teams dedicated to restructuring and debt advisory, shareholder advisory and capital advisory.

Lazard France Investment Bank Leadership Biographies

Jean-Louis Girodolle, CEO of Lazard Investment Banking in France, joined Lazard in 2007 as a Managing Director. He primarily advises large French and international companies on M&A and other strategic financial transactions. Previously, Mr. Girodolle served as a Director at the French Government Shareholding Agency of the Ministry of Finance. Between 1998 and 2003, he held various positions in the Ministry of Finance, including Advisor to the Minister of Finance between 2000 and 2002. Mr. Girodolle began his career in 1994 in the Ministry of Finance Audit Department (Inspection Générale des Finances).

Charles-Henri Filippi, Co-Chair of Lazard Investment Banking in France, joined the firm in March 2018 as a Managing Director. Previously, Mr. Filippi had been Chairman of Citigroup France since January 2011. He had held various positions at HSBC France, including Executive Chairman from 2007 – 2008, Chairman and CEO from 2004 – 2007 and was Global Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking beginning in 2001. Previously he served at CCF (Credit Commercial de France) in the late 1980s, most recently as CEO, until CCF was acquired by HSBC in 2001. He began his career in the French civil service and government departments.

François Kayat, Co-Chair of Lazard Investment Banking in France, joined the firm in 2010 as a Managing Director. Mr. Kayat brings 30 years of investment banking experience and has advised numerous companies in recent years in a wide range of sectors in France and internationally. Prior to joining Lazard, he was Head of Investment Banking at Credit Agricole CIB. Previously, he chaired the European Mergers and Acquisitions Group of Credit Suisse First Boston.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ-FAPE


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAZARD LTD
05:03pLazard appoints Girodolle CEO of Lazard France
RE
03:41pLAZARD : Appoints Jean-Louis Girodolle Chief Executive Officer of Investment Ban..
BU
10/20LAZARD : Announces Matthieu Pigasse Resignation
BU
10/18LAZARD : Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
10/18LAZARD : World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
10/17United Group in talks to buy Bulgaria's Vivacom - sources
RE
10/15New Gilead Sciences CFO Expected to Pursue More Deals to Expand Portfolio
DJ
10/15HSBC taps Lazard to sell French retail business
RE
10/14Buyout firm Thoma Bravo adds Sophos to its cybersecurity chest with $3.8 bill..
RE
10/10LAZARD : Reports September 2019 Assets Under Management
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 588 M
EBIT 2019 611 M
Net income 2019 373 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,02%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 4 002 M
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 41,95  $
Last Close Price 37,44  $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern President
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Philip A. Laskaway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD1.44%4 002
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-21.06%21 129
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY61.70%20 060
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.28.73%6 816
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%3 894
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.26.28%3 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group