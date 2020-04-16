Lazard : Christopher Mallon Joins Lazard Financial Advisory as a Senior Adviser

– Providing strategic counsel to Lazard’s global Restructuring practice –

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Christopher Mallon will join Lazard Financial Advisory as a Senior Adviser, effective immediately. Christopher has more than 30 years of restructuring advisory experience, serving in senior roles advising a number of companies. Christopher worked most recently as a Senior Restructuring Partner at the global law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

As a Senior Adviser, Christopher will provide strategic counsel to Lazard’s global Restructuring practice and its clients across industry groups. Based in London, he will work closely with Cyrus Kapadia, UK CEO of Financial Advisory, and Richard Stables and David Burlison, Restructuring Managing Directors, as well as Lazard’s Restructuring, M&A and capital markets professionals across Lazard’s global network.

David Burlison, Managing Director and Co-Head of Lazard’s EMEA Restructuring practice said, “Chris is an outstanding restructuring adviser with a formidable reputation built over decades advising on many high-profile assignments. His experience and connectivity will bolster our market-leading global Restructuring practice and strengthen our ability to help clients navigate the fundamental challenges impacting their businesses.’’

Christopher Mallon said, “Lazard is recognised as the leading global restructuring advisory firm. Having worked alongside and across the table from Lazard on many occasions, I have experienced first-hand the quality of the Restructuring team and how it works closely with Lazard’s industry groups and capital advisory professionals. I look forward to leveraging my experience for the benefit of Lazard’s clients.”

Christopher is a member of the Insolvency Lawyers Association, the International Insolvency Institute and the City of London Law Society. Christopher will continue as Non-Executive Director to GCX Limited, a role he has held since May 2019. He will also continue as co-editor of “The Law and Practice of Restructuring in the UK and US.”

Lazard’s Restructuring Group is one of the leading restructuring practices globally. Its practitioners, based in many jurisdictions across the world, combine an extensive knowledge of restructuring strategies with M&A expertise, credit analysis skills, capital markets knowledge, industry expertise and negotiation experience in distressed situations. Lazard has advised on many of the largest and most complex restructuring assignments. Recent examples include Abengoa, Forever 21, Global Cloud Xchange, Interserve, OTAS, PG&E, Seadrill, and Weatherford International.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow @Lazard

