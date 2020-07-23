Lazard : David O. Higley to Join Lazard as a Managing Director, Interactive Entertainment and Digital Media Investment Banking

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that David O. Higley will join Lazard’s Financial Advisory business as a Managing Director in Interactive Entertainment and Digital Media Investment Banking, effective immediately. Based in Los Angeles, Mr. Higley joins from Bond Lane Partners LLC, where he was the founder and managing partner.

“David brings a winning combination to both our Los Angeles and global TMT Investment Banking franchise,” said Mark McMaster, Global Head of M&A for Lazard. “The depth of his experience in the interactive entertainment and digital media industry is unrivaled, having advised or worked with nearly every leading interactive and digital media company during his career. We are looking forward to David joining our team, and to serving clients in one of the world’s fastest growing industries.”

Prior to Bond Lane, Mr. Higley was a managing director and global head of digital media at UBS Investment Bank from 2000 through 2007, where he helped build and manage its global technology group and established its digital media coverage effort. Prior to being an investment banker, Mr. Higley was a corporate attorney at Thelen Marrin Johnson & Bridges during the mid- to late-1990s, where he was involved with equity and debt offerings, as well as M&A. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a J.D. from the University of Virginia.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

