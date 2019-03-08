Lazard : Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Wins Lipper Award

Lazard Asset Management LLC today announced that the Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio (Institutional: GLIFX; Open: GLFOX) received a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Award in recognition of its superior performance in the Global Infrastructure Funds category.

The Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio was awarded best fund in the Global Infrastructure Funds category for the five-year period for its fourth consecutive year. It ranked #1 out of 49 eligible funds.

“We’re honored that the team’s achievements have received this recognition for the fourth year in a row,” said Nathan Paul, Chief Business Officer at Lazard Asset Management. “The team’s continued ability to exceed our clients’ expectations is a testament to their seasoned expertise and proven process.”

The Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio seeks long-term, defensive, low-volatility returns that exceed inflation by investing in equity securities of high quality infrastructure companies. The investment team is among the pioneers in listed infrastructure investing and its members have worked together for more than a decade.

The Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards honor funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

